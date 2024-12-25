Two years ago, we saw Peter (Gabriel Basso) boarding a plane in The Night Agent’s Season 1 finale. Little did we know, instead of taking him to a new mission, it ended up dropping him over the top of today's NFL holiday game between the Baltimore Ravens and the Houston Texans. In a death defying stunt that Tom Cruise would be proud of. Basso jumped from a plane over the NRG Stadium in Houston to promote the launch of the Season 2 trailer, which dropped online earlier today and could be found under your Christmas trees.

In Season 2, we’ll find Peter on the other side of the world for his new mission in Bangkok, Thailand. He’s assigned to track a CIA agent suspected of selling classified information. That's not very patriotic of them, is it? Series creator Shawn Ryan revealed more details about the upcoming season, in a chat with EW earlier this month. “Like Season 1, this season starts off simple and then grows more complicated and intertwined as the episodes progress. Classified information and the people who steal it, sell it, and use it connects all our various storylines.”

Will Rose Be Back for Season 2 of 'The Night Agent'?

When Peter makes it to Bangkok for the start of the second season, there's no sign of Luciane Buchanan's Rose. Meanwhile, he has a new partner in the shape of Brittany Snow's Alice, who is his point of contact in Bangkok. So, what's the deal? Is Rose out of the picture or is she going to be back at some point during the season to make sure Peter makes it out of harm's way yet again? It's likely, let's be honest, if what Ryan says holds true.

"All I can say is Peter and Alice get along very well and have great chemistry — during and out of their missions. Peter's current life is very much a mystery, but a troubling phone call will convince Rose that Peter is in danger and needs her help. We'll see Rose's unique set of skills utilized as she attempts to locate Peter and make sure he's okay.”

The Night Agent season 2 debuts on January 23 on Netflix. Meanwhile, the first season is available to stream on Netflix now. You can check out the big game day stunt above and a behind-the-scenes look at it below. Stay tuned to Collider for more updates on the second and third seasons of The Night Agent.