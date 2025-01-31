Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for The Night Agent Season 2.

Season 2 of the Netflix hit The Night Agent brings a fresh set of intriguing characters, new storylines, and complex challenges for Peter Sutherland (Gabriel Basso). While the season offers plenty of thrilling spy action and character moments for Peter, the standout character of the season is newcomer Noor Taheri, a young woman working at the Iranian embassy in New York, played by the exceptional Arienne Mandi (The L Word: Generation Q). Initially portrayed as a quiet and loyal employee, it’s quickly revealed that Noor is secretly gathering intelligence for the U.S. government to get her family safely out of Iran. With no background in espionage, she is thrust into a dangerous world while trying to avoid any critical mistakes that could put her and her family in danger. Her intriguing backstory and courageous journey makes her one of the more interesting additions to The Night Agent.

Noor Is a Character Caught Between Two Worlds in Season 2 of ‘The Night Agent'

Image via Netflix

When the audience first meets Noor, she seems to be a loyal worker, staying under the radar and helping out where is needed at the embassy. However, outside those walls, she transforms into a completely different person, and it's revealed that she approached the CIA herself in order to get asylum for her family in exchange for information. Driven by desperation to save her brother Farhad (Kiarash Amani), who is about to join the army in mandatory conscription, and her mother Azita (Marjan Neshat), Noor’s journey becomes a race against time. Mandi’s performance is grounded and compelling, capturing the inner conflict of a person who isn’t a trained spy but is willing to risk everything to protect her family, making her an unpredictable yet deeply relatable presence in the season.

Mandi balances Noor's courage and convictions with her fears and anxieties, making her a dynamic character to watch in every scene she's in. She tries desperately to keep her actions a secret, careful not to raise suspicion of her boss, Iranian Ambassador Abbas (Navid Negahban), or Javad (Keon Alexander), the handsome but dangerous head of security who starts as a potential love interest but eventually becomes very suspicious of her. As the stakes rise, Noor is approached by Peter and Rose (Luciane Buchanan), becoming a vital ally in their battle against the Bala crime family.

Noor Becomes an Important Ally to Peter and Rose in Season 2 of 'The Night Agent'