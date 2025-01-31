Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for The Night Agent Season 2.The ending of Season 2 of The Night Agent has arguably left the show in a fantastic position for Peter (Gabriel Basso) to delve into the darkest corruption yet, going all the way to the Oval Office with Monroe (Louis Herthum), the intelligence broker, holding the leash on the next President of the United States of America. However, new beginnings should be coupled with final endings for some storylines. Whilst they may be the beating heart of the show, we need to accept that Peter and Rose’s (Luciane Buchanan) journey together has ended and to continue it would be a mistake for Shawn Ryan.

Not only did the writing in Season 2 feel stretched at times to justify Rose’s involvement, but Season 2 leaves the pair in positions where they can move forward without each other for the better. If Season 3 of The Night Agent wants to get as dark as it seems to promise, then it can't be wasting time on character arcs that have ended. Furthermore, by isolating Peter without Rose, we can explore a darker side to the character that the show has only scratched the surface of so far.

Rose's Involvement in 'The Night Agent' Feels Contrived

Image via Netflix

Throughout Season 1 of The Night Agent, it was fascinating to watch Rose become more and more active in the investigation, and since it was her aunt and uncle who had been killed, we got emotive scenes that justified her being there. It was a great use of character motivations and traits to further the narrative and explore a character's inner arc. However, these scenes became staler as the season continued. Rather than an emotive need to find her family’s killers, Rose’s reasons became logistical, such as having access to a “proprietary search engine.” Traits like this felt superficial, as surely the government would have the best tracking and facial recognition software. Peter even suggests that she should work for the NSA before Rose denies out of ethical reasoning, seemingly hanging a lantern on the issue, a trick screenwriters use to make the audience aware that they know if something doesn't entirely make sense.

However, there can be such a thing as too many lanterns to be hung, with the audience only willing to suspend disbelief for so long. When the use of Adverse then became a problem in her storyline, with her CEO angry, she sorted that issue out in one scene, even commenting on the quick reversal by saying she wanted to quit and ended up getting a promotion. Therefore, rather than feeling natural, it felt contrived, and the back and forth between Rose wanting to stay or go, which we see happen in Episodes 3 and 7, became rather predictable.

'The Night Agent' Concludes Peter and Rose's Relationship Effectively