After nearly two years, the much-awaited second season of The Night Agent is finally here. Based on the novel of the same name, the Netflix original spy thriller follows Peter Sutherland, an FBI agent tasked to answer a phone line in the White House basement. The line, which rarely rings for lack of need, shocks Peter when one night he answers a distress call, triggering a chain of violent, shocking events involving international crimes and political conspiracies that reach the highest ranks of the government. The first season might have ended on a positive note for Peter, but the latest promos of The Night Agent Season 2 suggest that the trusted agent has now gone missing, and possibly gone rogue as well. But things are never as they seem, as The Night Agent Season 1 has established, which is also one of the best draws of the show. On its premiere in 2023, The Night Agent quickly gained popularity among genre fans. It became a huge success for Netflix, topping the streamer’s charts as the third-most-viewed series and securing a second-season renewal within a week.

The series comes from Shwan Ryan of S.W.A.T. fame, and boasts similar slick and sophisticated action pieces. But The Night Agent’s popularity rests on its solid casting and their equally solid performances. Gabriel Basso earned critical acclaim for his portrayal of the titular agent, who is nothing like the standard definition of a “secret agent,” and brings a new shade to the quintessential spy. Among other main cast members from Season 1, Luciane Buchanan, Fola Evans-Akingbola, and Hong Chau stand out with their compelling performances, making The Night Agent a sophisticated, well-crafted show. As a brand-new season with a new cast arrives this January, read on to find out when and where you can stream the latest season of the fan-favorite series.

When is ‘The Night Agent’ Season 2 Premiering?

Image via Netflix

Announced on X, Netflix is releasing The Night Agent Season 2 on Thursday, January 23, 2025, with all episodes releasing together.

The first season is currently available to stream on Netflix.

How Can You Stream The Night Agent Season 2?

Image via Netflix

The Night Agent is a Netflix original spy thriller show, and is exclusively available to watch on the streaming platform with a subscription. The streamer offers three different plans to choose from:

Plans Price Benefits Ad Support Standard with Ads $6.99/month All but a few movies and TV shows Unlimited mobile games Watch on 2 supported devices at a time Watch in Full HD Ad-supported Standard $15.49/month Unlimited movies, TV shows, and mobile games Watch on 2 supported devices at a time Watch in Full HD Download on 2 supported devices at a time Add extra member slots for $7.99 each Ad-free Premium $22.99/month Unlimited movies, TV shows, and mobile games Watch on 4 supported devices at a time Watch in Ultra HD Download on 6 supported devices at a time Option to add up to 2 extra members who don't live with you ($7.99/month per user) Netflix spatial audio Add extra member slots for $7.99 each Ad-free

Can You Stream ‘The Night Agent’ Season 2 Without Netflix?

Image via Netflix

Unfortunately, no. The Netflix original series does not have an alternative home on any other streamer. However, you can now own a physical copy of the spy action series, with the DVD release of The Night Agent Season 1 in October 2024, containing special features and bonuses. So, you can expect the second season to also have a subsequent DVD release in the coming months.

Watch ‘The Night Agent’ Season 2 Trailer

Following the first-look teaser, Netflix released an official trailer for The Night Agent Season 2 featuring some wild stunts that Basso did himself for his role in the second season. The trailer opens with the same phone ringing, the one that put Peter Sutherland on a perilous path in season 1. But now, Peter is on the other side of the line, as the caller. A quick recap of the season one finale follows Peter in the present-day, where he learns about a mole within the CIA who has been leaking highly sensitive government intel.

When Peter goes missing, his agency sets out to track what looks like a “rogue agent” while Peter digs deeper into the dangerous and discreet Night Action program of the CIA. With no one to trust, even Rose Larkin (Buchanan), Peter once again sets out to save the world by himself, even if it means that he breaks all the rules for once. The high-octane trailer also introduces the cast for The Night Agent Season 2, where we quickly get a peek at the new and old cast with Amanda Warren, Navid Negahban, and Brittany Snow joining the new cast.

What is the Episode Schedule for ‘The Night Agent’ Season 2?

Image via Netflix

The second season of The Night Agent continues with the same episode count as season 1 and has 10 episodes of roughly 60 minutes each. All 10 episodes will be available to stream together on the day of the premiere, on January 23, 2025.

Check out the available details of the first few episodes of The Night Agent Season 2 –

Episode No. Episode Title Release Date 1 "A Family Matter" January 23, 2025 2 "A Good Agent" January 23, 2025 3 "Buyer’s Remorse" January 23, 2025 4 "Call Tracking" January 23, 2025 5 "Cultural Exchange" January 23, 2025 6 "Desperate Measures" January 23, 2025 7 "Disconnected" January 23, 2025 8 "Divergence" January 23, 2025 9 “Government Property” January 23, 2025 10 “Tilt” January 23, 2025

Other Thrillers like The Night Agent You Can Watch on Netflix

While shows like Jack Ryan and Jack Reacher dominate the genre on Prime and Max, The Night Agent enjoys that position on Netflix. The story of Peter Sutherland resonates with that of several others in the genre, where a young, solo secret agent puts himself in the most unimaginable danger to save the world and can be best compared to these Netflix originals –

The Recruit

Image via Netflix

A perfect follow-up to The Night Agent, The Recruit also sees an unfortunate protagonist, like Peter Sutherland, who gets embroiled in the most unimaginable risks. Created by Alexi Hawley of The Rookie fame, The Recruit is an adventure-packed spy series like The Night Agent. The plot follows Owen Hendricks, a newly recruited lawyer at the CIA, whose life is turned upside down when he encounters an Eastern European asset of the agency who blackmails him to get out of prison. A newbie on the job, Owen finds himself entangled in dangerous international politics, risking his life and dealing with elite criminals. Noah Centineo of To All the Boys fame stars as the titular recruit and has charmed the audience with his convincing portrayal of the inexperienced but witty lawyer. The Recruit is lighthearted, flashy, and fun, and does not pack as much grit and drama as The Night Agent, but the series boasts enough action, thriller, and intrigue to appeal to genre fans. Premiered in 2023, The Recruit met with a positive response and has been renewed for a second season, arriving in January 2025.

'Treason'

Image via Netflix

Daredevil star Charlie Cox headlines the cast as the protagonist in this taut spy thriller. Treason follows MI6 agent Adam Lawrence (Cox) is suddenly promoted when his boss is poisoned, making him the new head. A chance reunion with his ex, who also happens to be a Russian spy, Adam starts to question his entire life and reality and who he should side with, as a major international catastrophe looms large. The series hails from Academy Award-nominated Matt Charman, best known for directing Bridge of Spies, and also stars Olga Kurylenko, Oona Chaplin, and Ciarán Hinds in prominent roles. With only five episodes, Treason is a short and breezy spy thriller series that will appeal to genre fans, especially fans of London-based mysteries. The show’s energetic and gripping narrative is probably the reason why genre clichés, like high-stakes spy operations and double-crossing agents, work for Treason, making it a watchable series.

'Black Doves'

Image via Netflix

Of the latest shows on Netflix, Black Doves secures a high place, especially in the spy action thriller genre, and matches the speed of The Night Agent. Created by Joe Barton, Black Doves tells the story of Helen, a secret agent working for the titular agency, who has been undercover as a celebrated politician’s wife for over a decade. When her lover is murdered by discreet entities, she reconnects with an old friend and fellow spy, Sam, to help her track down the killer and get to the truth. Keira Knightley stars as Helen with Ben Wishaw as Sam, with both BAFTA nominees delivering terrific performances and quickly becoming a favorite screen duo. Black Doves checks all the boxes of a classic British spy thriller and feels more stated than The Night Agent, but both shows have the same frenetic pace. Packed with abundant action, thrill, plot twists, dark humor, and delightful noir-style art design, Black Doves earned critical acclaim on its release and has already been renewed for a second season.