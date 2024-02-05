The Big Picture The Night Agent has officially begun production on its second season after a successful debut and top ranking on Netflix.

Shooting will take place in New York City, Thailand, and Washington D.C., with new cast members joining the series.

Creator Shawn Ryan confirmed that the second season's scripts were halfway complete before the Writers Guild of America strike.

The Night Agent, the smash hit Netflix series which starred Gabriel Basso in the lead role, has officially begun production on its second season. Following its remarkable debut as Netflix's third-highest premiere and its rapid ascent to the peak of Netflix's top ten, The Night Agent was swiftly greenlit for a second season. The renewal followed the series landing at the top of Netflix's TV charts in its first week of release, with a staggering 168,710,000 hours watched.

Production on the series kicked off today, with shooting taking place primarily in New York City, along with additional filming taking place in both Thailand and Washington D.C. Joining the series for its sophomore season are Amanda Warren, Arienne Mandi, Louis Herthum, Berto Colon, Brittany Snow, and Teddy Sears.

The last update we'd received on the progress of The Night Agent's second season was in October when show creator Shawn Ryan tweeted in response to speculation regarding the progress of the writing process during the Writers Guild of America strike, which was just coming to an end at that moment in time. Ryan confirmed the news on his Twitter (X) account by responding to a message that stated “THE NIGHT AGENT season 2 scripts were halfway complete ahead of the WGA strike. The writer's room has been back at it since early October.” The show’s creator quoted the tweet with the caption, “Fact Check: True.”

What Is 'The Night Agent' About?

The first season of The Night Agent revolved around an FBI agent named Peter Sutherland, portrayed by Basso, who is stationed in the White House basement. His duty is to keep an eye on an emergency line that has remained quiet until this point. Suddenly, one call sets off a series of events that jeopardize the core of the Oval Office and all those involved. The series also stars Luciane Buchanan as Rose Larkin, Eve Harlow as Ellen, and Sarah Desjardins as Maddie Redfield, among others.

Collider's Nate Richard was a big fan of the series, stating that the show was "compelling" and that it had a "strong heart", particularly via the performances of Basso and Hong Chau, who was labeled as the show's "biggest standout character."

Collider will have more updates on the progress of The Night Agent Season 2 as soon as it becomes available.

The Night Agent Release Date March 23, 2023 Creator Shawn Ryan Cast Gabriel Basso , Luciane Buchanan , Fola Evans-Akingbola , Sarah Desjardins , Eve Harlow , Phoenix Raei Main Genre Drama

