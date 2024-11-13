Following last month's announcement that The Night Agent, one of Netflix's top hits and most successful series, was returning for a second season set to debut in "Winter 2025", questions abound as to exactly what that meant. After all, winter is January and February, but also November and December. So, did we have two months to wait or a year? Well, Netflix has just answered that question and thankfully for all of us, it's the former. The Tudum crew has just announced that the Gabriel Basso-starring show will return on January 23, 2025.

The series focuses on Basso's Peter Sutherland, an FBI agent marooned in a White House basement whose efforts to save the President earn him a shot at being a Night Agent. Alongside Basso, the series features Luciane Buchanan as Rose Larkin, Eve Harlow as Ellen, and Sarah Desjardins as Maddie Redfield, among others. The second season sees the introduction of new cast members, including Amanda Warren, Arienne Mandi, Louis Herthum, Berto Colon, Brittany Snow, and Teddy Sears.

Is 'The Night Agent' Something I Should Watch?

Collider's Nate Richard reckons folks should give the series a go, as he stated in his review, calling it "compelling" and pointing out its "strong heart." He was particularly won over by the performances of Basso, Buchanan, and Hong Chau, choosing to point out Chau as the show's standout character. He wrote:

"Basso and Buchanan are perfectly cast as Peter and Rose, elevating their characters beyond just the archetypes you might expect from a series like this. They have a natural chemistry with one another and while their relationship does go in some unexpected directions, it's their delivery that makes you able to go with it. Hong Chau, who looks to be finally getting her due with her recently acclaimed roles in The Whale, The Menu, and Poker Face, continues her winning streak in the role of Diane Farr, the U.S. Chief of Staff. Chau is clearly the biggest stand-out; her character is one of the more complicated ones among the ensemble, often existing in a gray area and either at odds with our heroes or trying to assist them. Chau shows a clear understanding of her character, proving once again that she's one of the most versatile actresses working today."

The Night Agent Season 2 will premiere on Netflix on January 23, 2025. The first season is available to stream now, with production on Season 3 beginning in early 2025.

6 10 The Night Agent Release Date March 23, 2023 Creator Shawn Ryan Cast Gabriel Basso , Luciane Buchanan , Fola Evans-Akingbola , Sarah Desjardins , Eve Harlow , Phoenix Raei Main Genre Drama Seasons 2

