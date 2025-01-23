Even though it first premiered nearly two years ago, it's no surprise that the first season of The Night Agent became such a big hit for Netflix. While full of plenty of the same tropes we can expect from spy shows, there was something utterly engaging about Peter Sutherland (Gabriel Basso) unraveling a government conspiracy involving an assassination plot against the President of the United States. The story unfolded at such a satisfying speed, with many episodes ending on cliffhangers, making it near-impossible not to want to click play on the next.

Much like a Bond movie, Season 2 of The Night Agent opens with Peter abroad, amid an exciting action scene, before unraveling its real conflict. While the budget may have been on the cheaper side with the first season, the opening 10 minutes of Season 2 indicate that the show has clearly leveled up in this regard. Just like its predecessor, The Night Agent’s sophomore season is engrossing, intense, and highly addictive.

What Is ‘The Night Agent’ Season 2 About?

Season 2 begins with Peter in Bangkok in the midst of his first official mission as a night agent. Under the watchful eye of Night Action operative Catherine (Amanda Warren) and veteran agent Alice (Brittany Snow), Peter’s mission unfortunately goes awry, leading him to venture back west and into the heart of New York City. In the meantime, Peter’s girlfriend Rose (Luciane Buchanan) is back in California, but still in the dark as to where Peter is. Of course, that doesn’t last too long. Once the two are reunited, they begin to uncover a looming terrorist plot where classified U.S. intelligence documents are being sold on the black market, putting the entire free world at risk.

Peter and Rose find an unlikely ally in Noor (Arienne Mandi), an aide to the Iranian mission to the United Nations, who will go to desperate lengths to bring her mother and brother over to the U.S. before the latter is forced to serve in the Iranian military. The Night Agent's scope is greater in its second season, with more characters and a bigger playground for showrunner Shawn Ryan to play with. These new episodes double down on the action, even if it comes at the cost of forgoing some of the other elements that worked so well in the first season.

Gabriel Basso Is the Perfect Action Hero in ‘The Night Agent’ Season 2

Make no mistake, The Night Agent's action is exciting, and Basso seems to relish playing Peter as a millennial spy with the brutality of Jason Bourne and the humanity of Ethan Hunt. However, Season 2 also does an effective job of portraying Peter’s moral compass. He’ll do some rather questionable things to achieve the greater good, and while other spy shows might show the protagonist taking down bad guys without a second thought, Peter’s tactics are different. This is especially clear early on in the season, when he befriends the son of one of his targets.

While Buchanan’s Rose was a major highlight in the first season, proving to be not just another love interest but a character with skills of her own, her integration in Season 2 seems a bit forced and repetitive. Buchanan’s chemistry with Basso hasn’t faltered, but several episodes devote too much time to the issue of whether or not it's safe for her to stay with Peter on his latest mission.

Warren’s Catherine is the biggest standout of the show's new characters, playing the M to Peter’s Bond. Warren exhibits so much confidence in her role and does a terrific job of keeping you on your toes about Catherine's trustworthiness. Mandi’s Noor is another solid addition to the ensemble. Much like the rest of the show’s cast, Mandi does well with portraying her character as someone who is morally gray but entirely sympathetic.

‘The Night Agent’ Season 2 Avoids Any Sophomore Slump

The Night Agent's initial success defied what Netflix likely expected, becoming one of their most popular shows ever and earning a swift renewal. Often, in similar situations, the follow-up season has even higher expectations around it and struggles to meet them. That isn’t the case here. While some of its aforementioned storylines leave something to be desired, The Night Agent's pulse-pounding pacing is ever-present.

Much like the first season, Season 2 plays out more like a movie rather than a television show. While some have claimed that this is Netflix’s equivalent to Reacher, a more adequate comparison would be an updated version of 24, minus the real-time format. Another major point of similarity between the two seasons is just how simplistic the plot proves to be. While it is refreshing not to have the story become too convoluted, as the series confidently carries its weight, the main story is still a bit too predictable. There are certain twists throughout that prove to be genuinely shocking, but in the end, we know where most of the main characters will end up.

Regardless of its predictability, The Night Agent still finds ways to keep you on the edge of your seat. Episode 5, directed by Ana Lily Amirpour, proves to be the most suspenseful and wholly unpredictable installment of the season, depicting a tumultuous and high-stakes extraction mission. If you were one of the many who were hooked by the first season of The Night Agent, you won’t be disappointed walking away from the latest batch of episodes. While some moments feel underdeveloped, the action and thrills won't let you down. Recapturing the same intensity and intrigue that worked so well on the first go-around, Season 2 of The Night Agent is the perfect winter binge-watch.

The Night Agent Season 2 is now available to stream on Netflix.

7 10 The Night Agent The Night Agent Season 2 avoids the dreaded sophomore slump by doubling down on the thrills, even if other parts are more underwhelming. Pros The action scenes are even more enthralling this go-around.

Episode 5 proves to be one of the tensest installments of the series yet.

Amanda Warren and Arienne Mandi are perfect new additions to the show. Cons Some of the plot feels a bit too predictable at times.

Rose's story arc starts to become repetitive.

