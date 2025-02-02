Editor's Note: The following contains The Night Agent Season 2 spoilers.

Season 2 of the Netflix series The Night Agent brought the characters back together with even higher stakes, but Peter Sutherland's (Gabriel Basso) new mission has nothing to do with Rose Larkin (Luciane Buchanan). This time, Rose gets involved because of her love for Peter rather than being the target. However, Season 1 proved that Rose is good in a crisis, and her technical prowess comes in handy during Season 2. While The Night Agent introduced Rose as an unexpected victim with no insight into the world of government intelligence, she has proven a valuable asset. But if they intend to keep her around, The Night Agent should commit to making Rose an agent in her own right.

Rose Has Proven Herself in 'The Night Agent'