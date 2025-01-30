All episodes of The Night Agent Season 2 are now streaming on Netflix, and while the first season of the show was a major hit, the second season has been slightly more divisive. The first season of The Night Agent earned strong scores fo 74% from critics and 78% from audiences on Rotten Tomatoes, and now that the show has been out for a few days on Netflix, audience scores for Season 2 have begun pouring in. The Night Agent Season 2 earned an even stronger score of 86% from critics on Rotten Tomatoes, but general audiences were much harsher on the series, giving it a 43% approval rating. This comes from around 250 ratings and is subject to change, but it's still a large enough sample size to be concerning.

The Night Agent tells the story of a low-level FBI agent named Peter Sutherland (Gabriel Basso) who works in the basement of the White House waiting to answer a phone that never rings. However, the night it finally does ring, it sends him down an international conspiracy drenched with turmoil and espionage that leads straight to the Oval Office. In addition to Gabriel Basso in the lead role of Peter Sutherland, Luciana Buchanan also stars in The Night Agent as Rose Larkin, with Fola Evans-Akingbola featuring as Chelsea Arrington. The show was written and created for television by Shawn Ryan, and it is based on the novel of the same name by Matthew Quirk. Adam Arkin, Guy Ferland, and Millicent Shelton have each directed four episodes of The Night Agent, with other directors manning the other eight episodes.

What Else Is Popular To Watch on Netflix?

The Night Agent is still holding strong as the #1 most popular show on Netflix at the time of writing, and it's followed closely by American Murderer: OJ Simpson, another documentary about the former football player that recently premiered on the platform. American Primeval, the series that has been compared to the popular video game Red Dead Redemption, is also one of the more popular projects on Netflix, along with Squid Game Season 2. On the movie side of things, Back in Action, the action thriller starring Jamie Foxx and Cameron Diaz, is still the most popular movie on Netflix.

All episodes of The Night Agent Season 2 are now streaming. Stay tuned to Collider for future updates and coverage and watch The Night Agent on Netflix.