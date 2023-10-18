Netflix’s The Night Agent is an action-thriller series created by Shawn Ryan based on the novel of the same name by Matthew Quirk. Ryan recently took to his Twitter to confirm speculations regarding the second season. The series creator let fans know that the Season 2 was already half way written before the WGA strike and the writers are now back to writing now that the WGA have secured a new deal.

Ryan confirmed the news on X (formerly Twitter) account by responding to a tweet that state “THE NIGHT AGENT season 2 scripts were halfway complete ahead of the WGA strike. The writer's room has been back at it since early October.” The show’s creator quoted the tweet with the caption, “Fact Check: True.” The show stars Gabriel Basso in the title role and follows themes that are somewhat reminiscent of Slow Horses starring Gary Oldman and Netflix’s Bodyguard. When The Night Agent debuted back in March this year, the show was instantly received with critical acclaim and became a hit; it is no wonder fans are eagerly anticipating the next season.

After its impressive debut as Netflix's third-highest premiere and subsequent climb to the number one position in its opening week, The Night Agent was quickly confirmed for a second season. However, this confirmation from the show’s creator is particularly reassuring.

Who Stars In ‘The Night Agent’?

Image via Netflix

The Night Agent season 1 plot followed an FBI agent named Peter Sutherland (played by Basso) stationed in the White House basement. He's tasked with monitoring an emergency line that's been silent — until now. A single call triggers a cascade of events threatening the very heart of the Oval Office and everyone within. Considering the high octane drama Season 1 delivered, it will be interesting to see how Season 2 furthers the story, especially in the wake of significant unanswered questions after Season 1's finale.

The series also stars Luciane Buchanan as Rose Larkin, Eve Harlow as Ellen, and Sarah Desjardins as Maddie Redfield, among others. Check out Shawn Ryan’s tweet confirming the progress on The Night Agent season 2 scripts below.