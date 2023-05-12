Content Warning: The following article contains spoilers for the Netflix show The Night Agent.The Night Agent became a massive hit for Netflix, ranking among its most-watched shows to date in 2023, and even most watched overall. The spy thriller seemed like a compartmentalized story that would conclude after a resolution in the end. It did, however, there were also plenty of other ways the story was set up for season 2.

With The Night Agent having received a second-season renewal, the story will continue. And there are a few ways that the end of season 1 set up both definitive and potential storylines.

8 Peter Sutherland Taking on a New Job

The most obvious way the show has set things up for season 2 is the fact that Peter has taken on a new job as a night agent. After being offered the opportunity by President Travers, who felt he was wasting his talents in the basement, Peter hops aboard a plane to take on his first assignment.

RELATED: ‘The Night Agent’ & the Best Spy and Secret Agent Shows on Netflix

The setting will be completely different with mostly new characters, Peter excepted. But now that both fans and Peter know who the night agents are and what they do, there are many directions the story can go from here.

7 Peter Sutherland and Rose Larkin's Romance

Things didn’t start to get romantic between Peter and Rose until near the end of their time running from terrifying assassins. That left much to be desired for the couple. It was clear Rose understood that Peter had to take the new job, but their emotional embrace and kiss, and his promise to get in touch whenever he was permitted to do so, suggests that they are still leaving things open-ended.

Fans wonder if a storyline involving Rose’s aunt and uncle might bring her back to Peter, wherever he ends up. There’s viable potential for that character to return to the series in some capacity.

6 Filling the Night Action Operator Job

With Peter now off to bigger and better things, there’s an opportunity to introduce a new character who has taken on the job of night action operator. This could tell a parallel story, though it wouldn’t make sense to replicate the same idea.

Nonetheless, the concept of the phone line the night agents call when in desperate need of help is at the heart of the show. So, having Peter leave that job set the show up to either showcase a new strategy or find a new emergency line for the in-the-field agents.

5 Diane Farr's Betrayal

The suspicion is that Diane will not appear in the second season. While she survived and was arguably one of the best characters in The Night Agent, it was clear that she would be paying for her crimes and likely spending the rest of her life in jail once she recuperated from the serious injuries. With that said, as a mentor and close friend to Peter, her betrayal is not something he’ll easily forget.

Whether she appears in the new season or not, Peter’s fractured relationship with the woman he trusted so deeply will likely play into how he approaches others going forward. If Peter had a tough time trusting people before, he will become even more guarded because of her actions.

4 Following Chelsea Arrington's New Journey

Chelsea might have been the young Secret Service agent who was still proving herself and insistent on doing things her way. But she grew tremendously through the season. She proved her love for the job and her willingness to admit when she was wrong. But she also taught other agents that there are different, newer ways of doing things.

RELATED: The Biggest Unanswered Questions From ‘The Night Agent’ Season 1

In the end, Chelsea was offered and accepted a job to be on the President’s Secret Service team. This means that she could likely encounter Peter once again should she and the President travel to wherever he is located. As one person Peter knows he can rely on, she could be an important ally for him.

3 Peter Sutherland's Ex Wasn't Explored

Image via Netflix

There were only a few vague mentions of Peter’s ex-fiance, first when Rose asked why he had so many pieces of women’s clothing in his apartment and second when Rose tried to get more information out of Cisco about Peter’s past and the mysterious woman. She seems to have left in a hurry, but no one understands why.

This perfectly sets up the opportunity to tell more about Peter’s life before he met Diane and took the job as a night action operator. While season one explored his childhood with his father and touched on when he was training for the academy with Cisco, there’s a big chunk of time before he meets Rose that’s worth delving deeper into.

2 A Potential Twist About Peter Sutherland's Dad

The biggest thing fans got to know about Peter’s backstory in season 1 was what happened to his father. He was accused of betraying his country and was later killed. Peter not only spent much of his teenage years and adult life grieving his father, but also feeling as though he had to constantly defend him. What’s more, carrying his father’s name and working in law enforcement, he always felt as though he wasn’t trusted. It’s precisely this reason that Diane targeted him.

It's revealed in the end by female President Michelle Travers that Peter’s father was indeed guilty of the crimes he was accused of committing. However, he was going to become a double agent before he was murdered, and thus didn’t have the chance to redeem himself. There’s a lot more to the story for Peter to explore in season 2.

1 President Michelle Travers and Omar Zadar's New Relationship

The murders and train bombing were all part of a cover-up plan by Vice President Ashley Redfield. His motivation was to try and kill Omar Zadar, leader of the People’s Independence Front (PIF) who President Travers was potentially going to work with. Redfield did not believe that the man who had bombed buildings in the past was now reformed. He didn’t think Zadar could be trusted and ironically, was willing to do anything to stop him from beginning a relationship with the United States.

With Redfield likely behind bars, this sets the story up to continue the relationship between President Travers and Zadar, especially since her agents effectively saved his life. Fans are curious to know if he truly was reformed or had sinister motivations and pulled the wool over Travers’ eyes.

NEXT: The Best Spy Thriller Shows