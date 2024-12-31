The first official trailer for the Netflix hit series The Night Agent Season 2 dropped in epic fashion on Christmas Day, promising even more intense action and thrilling moments. With Peter Sutherland (Gabriel Basso) deeper into the dangerous and mysterious world of Night Action, the stakes could not be higher as he tracks down a possible mole leaking sensitive information. Along the way, familiar faces return and new threats emerge, leaving Peter unsure who to trust while trying to save the world.

Peter Is on the Other Side of the Phone in 'The Night Agent' Season 2

Season 2 marks a major shift as Peter is pulled from his post in DC and sent all over the world on Night Action missions. The trailer opens with a role reversal for Peter, who began Season 1 as the operator answering the mysterious White House basement phone that never rang. In Season 2, Peter is the one calling in to the emergency hotline from the field. While running from assassins, Peter reports that the operation he's in the middle of has been compromised and that someone "gave up the Night Agent's extraction points," causing Peter to go into hiding.

Peter Still Has an Ally in President Michelle Travers in 'The Night Agent' Season 2

Image via Netflix

Season 1 ended with Peter saving the life of President Michelle Travers (Kari Matchett) after an assassination attempt. As a reward for his bravery and loyalty, Travers made Peter a Night Agent in the field. Now, in Season 2, President Travers learns that there's a credible leak in the CIA and that Peter has gone AWOL. While this is concerning to the people that Peter works for, Travers knows that if Peter is hiding, it's for good reason, indicating that their history still buys Peter her trust. Hopefully, this means Peter still has a powerful ally on his side as he searches for the source of the leak in a dangerous world rife with secrets and betrayal.

Peter Doesn't Know Who He Can Trust in Season 2 of 'The Night Agent'

Close

The new trailer also gives audiences a glimpse of some of the new faces in Season 2. Peter doesn't know if he can trust anyone around him, especially after someone steals enough weapons to wipe out Manhattan. He butts heads with his new boss, Catherine Weaver (Amanda Warren), who reminds him that he works for her, not the other way around. Unfortunately for Weaver, that's never stopped Peter from going rogue and saving the world. In a very tense moment, he tells his new boss, who is aiming a gun at him, "I’m doing this myself. Shoot me or get out of my way." Other new characters seen briefly in the trailer include Navid Negahban as Abbas, Arienne Mandi as Noor, and Brittany Snow as Alice, a fellow Night Agent who warns Peter about the dangers of having a serious relationship in their line of work.

Peter and Rose Reunite in 'The Night Agent' Season 2

Image via Netflix

Despite the warning Alice gives to Peter, it seems that things are heating up this season between Peter and Rose (Luciane Buchanan). In Season 1, their relationship began under very high-pressure circumstances and never really got a chance to grow before Peter was sent off on his first mission. While it's unclear from the trailer what exactly brings them back together, it seems like Peter still feels like he can trust her with the sensitive information he's learned. The teaming up of Rose and Peter and their eventual romance in Season 1 was one of the best parts of the series, so it'll be great to see how their relationship blossoms in these new heightened stakes.

With Season 2 setting the stakes even higher, the highly anticipated return of The Night Agent promises a thrilling blend of action, mystery, and deep character drama. Peter's mission and journey will undoubtedly be marked with betrayal and danger as he navigates this new conspiracy and races against time to stop a disaster from happening. If the trailer is any indication, there will be even more shocking twists and reveals coupled with heart-pounding tension that fans won't want to miss.

The Night Agent's first season is available to stream on Netflix in the U.S. Season 2 will follow on January 23, 2025, with production on Season 3 commencing in early 2025.

WATCH ON NETFLIX