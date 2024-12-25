Netflix just dropped a surprise Christmas present for The Night Agent fans. The series, which returns for its second season next month, has just released the full trailer for Season 2 and it looks like it will be packed with just as much action and intrigue as the first season. The series centers on Peter Sutherland, played by Gabriel Basso, an FBI agent stuck in a White House basement who seizes a chance to become a Night Agent after stepping up to protect the President. Joining Basso in the cast are Luciane Buchanan as Rose Larkin, Eve Harlow as Ellen, and Sarah Desjardins as Maddie Redfield, among others. Season 2 will introduce a fresh roster of talent, including Amanda Warren, Arienne Mandi, Louis Herthum, Berto Colon, Brittany Snow, and Teddy Sears.

There are also some huge names joining the series for the third season, which will go into production early in the New Year. Joining the show as series regulars are David Lyons (ER), Jennifer Morrison (House), and Stephen Moyer (True Blood). Joining them are Genesis Rodriguez (Lioness), whose casting was previously announced, and Callum Vinson (Chucky). In addition, Suraj Sharma (How I Met Your Father) has been recruited for a recurring role.

Is 'The Night Agent' Worth Checking Out?

Collider's Nate Richard encouraged viewers to give the series a shot, praising it as "compelling" and highlighting its "strong heart." In his review, he applauded the performances of Gabriel Basso, Luciane Buchanan, and Hong Chau, singling out Chau as the standout. Richard wrote:

"Basso and Buchanan are perfectly cast as Peter and Rose, bringing depth to their characters far beyond the archetypes you'd expect in a series like this. Their natural chemistry shines, and while their relationship takes some unexpected turns, their performances make those twists believable and engaging. Hong Chau, who has been on a well-deserved hot streak with her acclaimed roles in The Whale, The Menu, and Poker Face, continues to impress as Diane Farr, the U.S. Chief of Staff. Chau is easily the standout of the ensemble; her character operates in a morally gray space, sometimes opposing the heroes, other times aiding them. Chau fully understands her complex role, reaffirming why she's one of the most versatile actresses in Hollywood today."

Season 2 of The Night Agent is set to premiere on Netflix on January 23, 2025. The first season is available to stream now, with production for Season 3 slated to begin early next year.

