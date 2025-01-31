Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for The Night Agent Season 2.

Season 2 of The Night Agent grew even bigger as the Netflix series gave Peter Sutherland (Gabriel Basso) and Rose Larkin (Luciane Buchanan) a new challenge to face. The season begins with the characters following different paths as Peter works as a Night Agent and Rose helps to create a new computer program, but they reunite for another harrowing experience. Season 2 ends with Peter, Rose, and their allies saving New York from a massive chemical attack courtesy of the Balas, but that is only one story. Considering the show is already renewed for a third season, it shouldn't be a surprise that Netflix left some unresolved storylines. With Jacob Monroe (Louis Herthum) holding leverage over Peter and Catherine Weaver (Amanda Warren) assigning him to be a double agent, the finale gives a good idea of where the series is headed, and it seems Season 3 may have the highest stakes yet.

Will Rose and Peter be Together?

Image via Netflix

Ever since Peter answered the emergency Night Action phone for Rose in Season 1, there has been an intense connection between them. However, they are not actually a couple. In Season 2, Peter is warned about the difficulties in maintaining relationships with people outside his chosen profession, and the story explores why. Knowing that Rose is someone Peter cares for puts her in serious danger, and in the end, Peter asks Rose to stay away for his own safety, potentially ending their long will-the-won't-they relationship. Yet it's obvious they still care for each other. While TV history may suggest they will get together, Peter's job certainly makes it complicated. Season 3 can continue the dynamic between these two leads, showing if they can find a way to make it work or if cutting ties is enough to protect Rose from Peter's enemies.

How Much Control Does Monroe Have Over the New President-Elect?

Image via Netflix

Season 2 told a complex story with several villains, yet Jacob Monroe was the only one to beat Peter. In the most obvious setup for the next season, Monroe swings the Presidential Election in favor of Richard Hagan (Ward Horton), who he has in his pocket. Yet the scene these men share suggests each believes they are in control of the relationship. Their exact connection is worth more exploration, especially as it is sure to factor into the next installment. As Hagan takes power, Monroe's ability to manipulate him will be a major factor in the story. Monroe's intentions are still a mystery, and with a direct line to the most powerful person in the country, the stakes are higher than ever. In Season 2, Peter had the goodwill of President Travers (Kari Matchett), getting him a little more leeway than some might receive in his situation, but if he is working against the President, his mission will only be more dangerous.

Can Peter Make It as a Double Agent?