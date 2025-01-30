Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for The Night Agent Season 2.Netflix's The Night Agent returned with an even bigger and more dangerous story than the premier season. After the low-level agent Peter Sutherland (Gabriel Basso) and unprepared civilian Rose Larkin (Luciane Buchanan) saved President Travers (Kari Matchett) and uncovered a conspiracy in the White House that went so deep as to involve the Vice President, they both took on new adventures. Peter became a Night Agent himself, undertaking a mission to identify who was leaking classified information while Rose started working at a tech company. Yet, when they come back together in Season 2, there are not one but two threats to the government for them to stop. Certainly, this amplifies the mystery, as even Peter and other elite Night Agents are stumped by what is happening, but it creates a problem for Season 2 by creating too many villains.

With several false leads and a few side stories, Peter, Rose, and Peter's Night Agent handler Catherine Weaver (Amanda Warren) encounter one enemy after the other, and it becomes difficult to keep straight what they are trying to stop at any given moment. Between Warren Stocker (Teddy Sears), Javad (Keon Alexander), Solomon Vega (Berto Colon), the Balas, Markus Dargan (Michael Malarkey), and Jacob Monroe (Louis Herthum) all working against Peter, Rose, and Catherine in different ways, Season 2 adds too many villains without enough time to dedicate to them.

'The Night Agent' Season 2 Explores Many New Villains with Drastically Different Goals