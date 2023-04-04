Editor's Note: The following contains minor spoilers from Season 1 of The NIght Agent.On Netflix’s The Night Agent, FBI Agent Peter Sutherland (Gabriel Basso) finds himself relegated to overseeing a phone that rarely receives calls in a heavily guarded and isolated room in the basement, months after being on-site when a bomb destroyed the metro. But, when Rose Larkin (Luciane Buchanan) calls for help after witnessing her super-spy aunt and uncle’s murders, both are thrown into an enormous conspiracy that threatens their lives and already-murky reputations. As the season progresses, the two become more entangled both in the conspiracy and romantically. They lean on one another for support and guidance, offering their unique skills to try to find the truth. They can only trust each other, as it becomes clear that those inside the government are not as innocent as they may seem.

When the first season of the series wraps up, much of the story is put to rest. The President’s Chief of Staff Diane Farr (Hong Chau) and Vice President Redfield (Christopher Shyer) are stopped and taken into custody for their respective roles in the metro bombing so many months earlier. Additionally, Redfield’s plan to assassinate President Travers (Kari Matchett) alongside Omar Zadar (Adam Tsekhman) — the true target — and take over the country failed, thanks majorly in part to his daughter Maddie (Sarah Desjardins) and her Secret Service leader Chelsea Arrington (Fola Evans-Akingbola). But, there are still some open threads to explore when The Night Agent returns for a second season, as it was recently renewed by Netflix. Let’s dig into what we can expect when we catch up with Peter again.

RELATED: ‘The Night Agent’ Season 1: Our Biggest Unanswered Questions

Peter’s New Night Agent Status

Image via Netflix

What’s next for The Night Agent is Peter’s new role in the Night Watch program. After the events of the first season, he’s no longer manning the phone, but will instead be on the other side of things when the series returns. This was brought about after he saved President Travers from Redfield’s bomb aboard Marine One at Camp David. Despite the risks, Peter held Travers at gunpoint and demanded that they sweep the helicopter for the bomb. By preventing her access to the helicopter, he made sure nobody was on it when the bomb went off. Then, with Arrington, Maddie, and Rose’s fellow testimony, they brought down the high-ranking officials and those that supported them in the conspiracy and cover-up, like Secret Service’s Nathan Briggs (Toby Levins). After all of this, and Peter proving his loyalty to his country despite his father’s now-confirmed treasonous misdeeds, Travers believes Peter is being wasted in the basement and gives him this new, career-changing opportunity.

To close out the season finale, Peter boards a plane after being handed a tablet with instructions to open it after the plane leaves American airspace. Once he unlocks it with a facial scan, he reads the details of his mission, officially embarking on this new journey. It’s unclear exactly when we’ll pick up with Peter when the series returns, but odds are that it will not be with this first mission. This is just conjecture, though, so it’s hard to know exactly how things will play out. Regardless, Peter is now a Night Agent… and we wonder if he’s going to find himself in a situation where he needs to call in on that basement phone.

Peter and Rose’s Romance in ‘The Night Agent’

Image via Netflix

Likewise, there’s a large question mark surrounding Peter and Rose’s future. After being on the run together, falling for one another, and making things official, a scene in The Night Agent season finale, before Peter boards the plane, makes one wonder what direction they’ll go. Peter promises to call her when he can, though he doesn’t know exactly when that will be — or if he’ll even be able to — because he doesn’t know the details of his mission. Plus, after this experience, Rose decided to go back to California and take another shot in the tech world after her first company was a colossal failure due to someone she trusted working against her. With her in California and Peter god knows where on a mission, how can they realistically work Rose into the story for more than a phone call or video chat? Will they find a way to get Rose involved and working alongside Peter again, as her tech skills are invaluable and Peter is severely lacking in that department? Could they be a team like Rose’s aunt and uncle were before their untimely deaths?

‘The Night Agent’ Will See Few Familiar Faces in Future Seasons

Image via Netflix

It’ll be interesting to see how things move forward for the romance, but more intriguing to see what characters come back alongside Peter and Rose for another story given what showrunner Shawn Ryan teased about future seasons. In our exclusive interview with Ryan, he spoke about how each season of The Night Agent will tell a “mostly standalone story.” And, in a second season, only a few faces would return, but it would primarily be new characters surrounding them. He explains Peter and Rose are definite, as the writers are really looking forward to delving into their romance since it was basically a 10-day-long relationship, but everyone else is fair game. So, whatever the story for The Night Agent Season 2 might be, Peter and Rose will, somehow, be in it together. (This is very exciting, but the potential of scene-stealer Chelsea Arrington not returning is also kind of disappointing.) Two characters we’re guessing will be involved, as well, are Gordon Wick (Ben Cotton) and President Travers. After all, someone has to give Peter his missions and Wick is a fugitive on the run as the third member of the conspiracy crew and the only one to get away.

Clearly, when The Night Agent returns to Netflix for another season, the show is going to look quite different. Peter’s going to be a different man after learning the truth about his father and saving the country from another terrorist attack and the nightmare of losing POTUS. Sadly, since his role in stopping the attack was kept secret and the world rightfully assumes his father to be a traitor, it’s unlikely he’ll face any less blowback from his fellow agents though. Plus, changing things up so drastically could be a blessing or a curse, as the first season was such an exciting ride with an outstanding cast of characters.

Every episode of The Night Agent is now streaming on Netflix.