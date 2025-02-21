The conspiracy goes global in The Night Agent Season 3. The season is in production, beginning before Season 2 debuted on Netflix last month. And while Season 2 took viewers overseas in the season premiere, everything converged in New York. According to series creator Shawn Ryan, Season 3 promises to go beyond Thailand. "We’re so excited to bring new thrills, new worlds, new stunts, new characters, and new adventures to our fans in Season 3," Ryan told Tudum. He promised a global adventure that delivers some of the best stunts ever done on the show, saying:

“We’ll be spanning the globe from Istanbul to New York to Washington, DC to Mexico City, and even though we just started filming, we’ve already captured some of our biggest, most spectacular stuff yet. Thanks so much for devouring Season 2, and we look forward to bringing you a bigger and even better Season 3.”

'The Night Agent' Brings Action to Istanbul

Image via: Yigit Eken/Netflix

Production shared a set image of series star Gabriel Basso on location to celebrate production kicking off. He is wearing Sutherland's wardrobe with a smile on his face. In the background, there is a flurry of activity, and people go about their day in the unmistakable Istanbul. From the architecture to decoration and wares, The Night Agent nails it in the authenticity department by filming on location. Istanbul is the first stop, but the show is currently back in New York as filming continues. Speaking to Entertainment Weekly, Ryan teased an even bigger third season action-wise, saying,

"We introduce some new characters. We bring back some returning characters, and we filmed a car chase I think is going to be probably the most spectacular stunt sequence we've ever done on the show."

Basso returns for Season 3 as Peter and is joined by Fola Evans-Akingbola, Ward Horton, and Albert Jones, whose characters have larger parts in the season. Meanwhile, David Lyons, Jennifer Morrison, Stephen Moyer, Genesis Rodriguez, Callum Vinson, and Suraj Sharma join the show as recurring guest stars. As for other fan-favorite characters from Season 2, "We never know when the last we'll see of somebody is," teased Ryan. While this is unconfirmed, there are chances that Luciane Buchanan might appear in the third season as Rose.

While The Night Agent Season 3 is still some way away, you can relive all the action by streaming the past two seasons on Netflix. Stay tuned to Collider for further updates.