Netflix's hit series The Night Agent starring Gabriel Basso has become one of the streamer's most popular shows, and it's already been renewed for a third season ahead of the release of Season 2 next month. For Season 3, Gabriel Basso's Peter Sutherland is going to be joined by a highly impressive ensemble of stars as it attempts to make a big splash.

Joining the show are new series regulars who have previously headlined their own shows, including David Lyons (ER), Jennifer Morrison (House), and Stephen Moyer (True Blood). Joining them are Genesis Rodriguez (Lioness), whose casting was previously announced, and Callum Vinson (Chucky), adding a unique dynamic to the series. In addition, Suraj Sharma (How I Met Your Father) has been tapped for a recurring role. Deadline reports that Lyons is set to portray a former spy who's been lured out of retirement, while Morrison will be playing the First Lady. Moyer is going to be playing a hitman while Rodriguez is a roving reporter.

Is 'The Night Agent' Worth Checking Out?

Collider's Nate Richard thought the show was well worth a watch, calling it "compelling" and pointing out its "strong heart." He was a particular fan of the performances of Basso, Luciane Buchanan and Hong Chau, singling out Chau as the show's standout character. He wrote:

"Basso and Buchanan are perfectly cast as Peter and Rose, elevating their characters beyond just the archetypes you might expect from a series like this. They have a natural chemistry with one another and while their relationship does go in some unexpected directions, it's their delivery that makes you able to go with it. Hong Chau , who looks to be finally getting her due with her recently acclaimed roles in The Whale , The Menu , and Poker Face , continues her winning streak in the role of Diane Farr, the U.S. Chief of Staff. Chau is clearly the biggest stand-out; her character is one of the more complicated ones among the ensemble, often existing in a gray area and either at odds with our heroes or trying to assist them. Chau shows a clear understanding of her character, proving once again that she's one of the most versatile actresses working today."

The Night Agent's first season is available to stream now on Netflix. Season 2 will follow in January 2025, with production on Season 3 (which has already begun in Istanbul) heading back to New York in early 2025 for a release date yet to be announced.

Your changes have been saved 6 10 The Night Agent Release Date March 23, 2023 Creator Shawn Ryan Cast Gabriel Basso , Luciane Buchanan , Fola Evans-Akingbola , Sarah Desjardins , Eve Harlow , Phoenix Raei Seasons 2

