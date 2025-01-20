The advantage of being renewed for multiple seasons is that a TV show can plan the story without fearing being canceled. The Night Agent was lucky in this manner, with Season 2 coming out on Thursday, January 23, and Season 3 currently in production. Series creator Shawn Ryan told TV Insider they used this advantage to set up Season 3 in Season 2, traces of which viewers will see throughout. “All the clues are in Season 2 for what’s set up for Season 3,” he said. While Peter Sutherland (Gabriel Basso) tries to thwart an attack, a presidential election is on the horizon and integrated throughout the season before everything comes together, affecting the story in Season 3. "That’s [election] something that’s hovering over our action from a distance but will eventually have an impact on our story," Ryan said. However, he promised that Season 2's story will be its own thrilling adventure without a massive cliffhanger, saying,

“Each season is a different story for us, a different world, but there will be some loose ends in Season 2 that we intend to pick up in Season 3. But we always try to tell a really satisfying story each season and not leave the audience frustrated waiting a year for a lot of answers. Most of Season 2’s questions get answered by the end of our 10 episodes and these 10 episodes tell a complete (and we hope) thrilling story.”

'The Night Agent' Season 3 Is Affected By Season 2, Says Gabriel Basso