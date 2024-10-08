Continuing the impressive track record from its first season, The Night Agent has already secured a renewal for a third season, well in advance of the release of its second season, which isn't even due to drop on the streamer until Winter 2025. Production for Season 3 will begin in Istanbul at the end of 2024, before returning to film in New York in 2025. This is clearly a huge show of faith in the thriller series from Netflix, and after the ratings garnered by its freshman year, it's not difficult to see why.

Audiences tuning in for the first time will see Gabriel Basso star as Peter Sutherland, an FBI agent marooned in a White House basement, in the first season of The Night Agent. His job is to keep an eye on a crisis hotline, which remains quiet until a critical call sets off a series of events threatening the Oval Office's integrity and all those connected to it. Alongside Basso, the series features Luciane Buchanan as Rose Larkin, Eve Harlow as Ellen, and Sarah Desjardins as Maddie Redfield, among others. The second season sees the introduction of new cast members, including Amanda Warren, Arienne Mandi, Louis Herthum, Berto Colon, Brittany Snow, and Teddy Sears.

Is 'The Night Agent' Something I Should Watch?

Collider's Nate Richard recommended the show in his review, calling it "compelling" and pointing out its "strong heart." He particularly lauded the performances of Basso, Luciane Buchanan and Hong Chau, singling out Chau as the show's standout character. He wrote:

"Basso and Buchanan are perfectly cast as Peter and Rose, elevating their characters beyond just the archetypes you might expect from a series like this. They have a natural chemistry with one another and while their relationship does go in some unexpected directions, it's their delivery that makes you able to go with it. Hong Chau, who looks to be finally getting her due with her recently acclaimed roles in The Whale, The Menu, and Poker Face, continues her winning streak in the role of Diane Farr, the U.S. Chief of Staff. Chau is clearly the biggest stand-out; her character is one of the more complicated ones among the ensemble, often existing in a gray area and either at odds with our heroes or trying to assist them. Chau shows a clear understanding of her character, proving once again that she's one of the most versatile actresses working today."

The Night Agent's first season is available to stream now on Netflix. Season 2 will follow in Winter 2025, with production on Season 3 commencing in early 2025.

