The Night Agent has been a refreshing addition to Netflix's catalog, giving us a tense spy thriller that effectively weaves in a strong emotional arc for its characters. One of the strengths of the show has been its ability to shift its narrative focus whilst keeping the tension and stakes high all while still nailing the emotive moments. This was shown in how it took away Rose and Peter's personal attachment to the conspiracy taking place yet still effectively explored their relationship together and whether it was healthy or not.

However, whilst Gabriel Basso has given a wonderful performance as Peter so far, it is time the show moved past him to another character with a potentially more interesting narrative to move forward with, and that character is Sami (Marwan Kenzari). Rose (Luciane Buchanan) and Peter's arc has come to its natural conclusion, and with Peter about to delve into even deeper layers of corruption, it could mean the end for him in Season 3. Furthermore, Sami's decisiveness when it comes to moral conundrums, such as whether to shoot Noor's brother (Arienne Mandi) or not, presents a character who, on the surface, may seem at peace with his action but could find his perspective challenged as he is tested in his own arc, giving us a complex exploration of a morally gray character.

Sami Is a More Complex Character Than Peter in ‘The Night Agent’

Image via Netflix



The very basis of Peter and Sami shows an immediate distinction in the actions they have or haven't committed. When Peter is introduced in Season 1, he stops a metro bombing and battles with the idea of his father being a traitor who, we later find out, turned good. Sami, on the other hand, is handcuffed when he's first introduced as he is falsely convicted of killing civilians before Catherine (Amanda Warren) brings him into Night Action. In reality, Sami killed a superior who actually committed the crime. Therefore, whilst both men are introduced to us as sympathetic characters, Peter is shown to only commit morally good actions, saving lives, whereas Sami is introduced as already having taken a life, having to weigh up the ethics of his actions.

Furthermore, whilst Peter inevitably makes the choices that make everyone happy, Sami has been shown to make decisions decisively that will scar innocents forever, such as when he killed Noor’s brother. To delve into the inner conflict of a person like this who knows and accepts what they are doing, being a more senior night agent than Peter, would give the show a more introspective look at Night Action and the government. Throughout a season, this would allow Sami to be pushed to commit more morally questionable actions and give the audience a different kind of relationship with the protagonist, one more complex than the supportive one we currently have with Peter.

Shifting Focus Might Be What Gabriel Basso Wants For 'The Night Agent'