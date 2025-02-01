This January, Netflix's acclaimed series The Night Agent returned for its highly anticipated Season 2. The season finale concluded with a few loose threads, leaving fans with burning questions. Thankfully, those questions won't go unanswered, as the streamer has already picked up the action thriller series for a third season ahead of the sophomore's premiere. A few details about Season 3 are already known, and we'll likely not have to wait another two years before it arrives, given that filming began last year in Istanbul. Casting for Season 3 has also been in place, but now an update per Deadline reveals that show stars Fola Evans-Akingbola, Ward Horton, and Albert Jones have been upped to series regulars for the next season.

Evans-Akingbola is part of the show's original cast members as audiences were first introduced to her character, Secret Service agent Chelsea Arrington, in Season 1. However, Arrington had a limited role in Season 2, appearing only in the season finale, but the next season will see her resume normal service. She is now on the security detail of Horton's Governor Richard Hagan, who now looks certain to be headed for the nation's highest position after his opponent, CIA Director Patrick Knox, dropped out of the race. Viewers will remember how Governor Hagan gained the advantage after Peter Sutherland (Gabriel Basso) stole a file for businessman Jacob Monroe (Louis Herthum). The series also revealed a connection between Hagan and Monroe and, with these new promotions, it appears more intriguing revelations incriminating the new president will emerge in Season 3 as Sutherland's next mission will likely center on uncovering the links between the two.

While Evans-Akingbola and Horton play familiar faces, Jones will play a new character, FBI Deputy Director Aiden Mosely, who will likely function as an important piece in the next story. He joins the previously revealed cast for Season 3 which includes Jennifer Morrison, as Hagan’s wife/the First Lady, Stephen Moyer, as a dangerous hitman, David Lyons as a former spy, Genesis Rodriguez as a reporter, as well as Suraj Sharma and Callum Vinson in unknown roles. For now, it remains uncertain if Luciane Buchanan, who plays Rose, will return in Season 3.

'The Night Agent' Season 3 Will Feature Intense Action Sequences