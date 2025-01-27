Shawn Ryan's hit Netflix series The Night Agent is filming its third season following a successful second-season debut, which sits at 89% on Rotten Tomatoes. The show was renewed for Season 3 before Season 2 premiered, and filming for the third season picked up right after the second was completed. The crew has been filming in various places, including Istanbul and New York. Speaking to Entertainment Weekly, Ryan teased an action-packed third season that pushes further than the first two seasons. "We've got some really amazing stuff," he said. Ryan added:

"We introduce some new characters. We bring back some returning characters, and we filmed a car chase I think is going to be probably the most spectacular stunt sequence we've ever done on the show."

Who Is Returning for 'The Night Agent' Season 3?

Image via Netflix

The fate of most characters in The Night Agent is never certain. Based on how Season 2 ended, many characters do not seem like they would appear in Season 3. Ryan admitted that he did not know who might return, given that more writing was still being done. "We love Luciane [Buchanan] and Gabriel [Basso] as actors. I think they're tremendous together," Ryan said when asked if Buchanan's character will be part of the story in the future. The showrunner admitted that Rose and Peter were a strength for the show, but they didn't want to keep her for the sake of keeping them. He talked about the challenge of not knowing when to let a character go, saying:

"We don't want to craft something that feels inauthentic just to be a fan service, to keep them together in ways that might feel unrealistic. So that will be the responsibility and the struggle of the writing staff and myself as we craft further seasons."

Basso has also hinted that his character might leave if it does good for the story. "It would be doing the audience a disservice if, every season, he was fine," he told Variety. "At some point, the audience would be like, I get it now. No one wants to see someone who’s untouchable," the actor added. As for any other characters, Ryan said there is always a possibility of someone returning. "We never know when the last we'll see of somebody is," he said. Ryan added: "I never want to speculate too much about what the future holds for any of these characters because there's always a possibility that we come up with a lightning strike idea."

Watch all seasons of The Night Agent on Netflix and stay tuned to Collider for further updates on the third season.