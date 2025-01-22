Before The Night Agent became an international hit, its star, Gabriel Basso, was ready to quit acting. “I sort of tuned out. I took a big break, and I enjoyed old spy movies," he told Tudum. The Night Agent Season 2 premieres on Thursday, January 23, and Season 3 is currently in production. But sooner or later, Basso might stop acting again. In a Variety profile, Basso insinuated that he might quit acting "sooner than" five years. The Night Agent might run for longer than that and need its star. However, series creator Shawn Ryan has already thought about how the show might go if Basso decided to leave. Ryan teased it was all in the name, saying:

“The show is called ‘The Night Agent.’ It’s not called ‘The Gabriel Basso Show.’ So there may be a time when he decides he wants to do something else, and there’s a different night agent.”

While "The" is a pointed article with a lot of specificity, Ryan admits it doesn't necessarily need to be about Peter Sutherland. For now, Basso is busy at work filming the third season, but after that, “I’m probably going to take a break,” he said. The actor already has a strategy for how the character could be written out, doing the story a favor in the process. “I think Peter’s making decisions that have to happen. And it would be doing the audience a disservice if, every season, he was fine," he said. Basso added:

"At some point, the audience would be like, I get it now. No one wants to see someone who’s untouchable."

Prepare for 'The Night Agent' Season 2