The Night Agent was a surprise hit for Netflix. Soon after the premiere, the show quickly climbed the charts, landing at the top of the Netflix Top 10 English TV category and maintaining a spot on the list for ten weeks. Deadline reports that the show's creator, Shawn Ryan, has signed an overall deal with Netflix. After being courted by several studios, Ryan accepted Netflix's suit, signaling good things for the anticipated second season. The deal officially kicks off in October after one he is under with Sony Pictures runs out.

Netflix is not waiting for the deal to run out because, with the deal in place, they can start looking ahead to Season 3 with Season 2 is currently in production. Ryan's deal is also a good sign for the potential expansion of The Night Agent's world. Netflix has been known to expand the universes of some of its most successful shows. There have been rumors that Netflix wants to make The Night Agent into a franchise like Bridgerton or The Witcher. This deal makes it easier to develop more shows with Ryan at the helm.

What Is Shawn Ryan Known For?

Ryan is known for juggling multiple responsibilities in a series. In the 1990s, he wrote for shows for NBC, Fox, and CBS. He took on the duties of writing and executive producing in addition to being the creator of The Shield for FX. This is not his first time on Netflix since he served as the executive producer of Baz Luhrmann's The Get Down. He also serves as the creator, writer, and executive producer for CBS' S.W.A.T, which was just renewed for Season 8.

The WGA strike affected the series, but writing quickly resumed after it was resolved. Production for the second season of The Night Agent began in February. When it premieres, the show will see new faces portrayed by Amanda Warren, Arienne Mandi, Louis Herthum, Berto Colon, Brittany Snow, and Teddy Sears.

No premiere date is set for the season, but you can watch the action-filled first season on Netflix.

