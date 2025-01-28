Peter Sutherland's (Gabriel Basso) and Owen Hendricks' (Noah Centineo) lives would be much easier if they got into fewer physical altercations. Still, they somehow find themselves getting pummeled or pummeling someone else. The Night Agent and The Recruit are two of the most action-packed Netflix thrillers with a massive worldwide fanbase. Despite dealing with entirely different topics, the shows are pretty similar, especially with the themes they explore and general execution. The Night Agent Season 2 premiered on Thursday, January 23, and The Recruit Season 2 premieres on January 30. Basso and Centineo star in The Night Agent and The Recruit, respectively, and the actors had the opportunity to discuss their shows while interviewing each other for Entertainment Tonight.

Given the vast similarities between the shows, the question of a crossover arose. However, for his part, Basso said, "I don't think that [crossover] would work." The actor admitted that he'd thought about it before, and certain structural differences would make the crossover hard to pull off. While there's an intersection in the agencies, there are different heads in both shows, and even the president is different.

Basso pitched Easter eggs on either show as a nod to their connectedness, while Centineo considered a multiverse akin to Tom Holland's Spider-Man 3. However, they both admitted a crossover might feel contrived. "It would have to be like catering to people wanting to see it as opposed to what's real in the show," Basso said. "There's no logic if there's an actual crossover," Centineo concurred. Still, stranger things have happened. "It's television ...," Centineo began. "... you never know," Basso completed.

'The Recruit' Returns for Season 2

The official synopsis for the season reads: Season Two of The Recruit finds CIA Lawyer Owen Hendricks pulled into a life-threatening espionage situation in South Korea, only to realize that the bigger threat just might be coming from inside the Agency. Series regulars for Season 2 consist of Centineo, Teo Yoo, Aarti Mann, Colton Dunn, Fivel Stewart, Kristian Bruun, Kaylah Zander, Maddie Hasson, Angel Parker, and Vondie Curtis-Hall. Recurring cast members include Young-Ah Kim, Felix Solis, James Purefoy, Do Hyun Shin, Sanghee Lee, Omar Maskati, Brooke Smith, Devika Bhise, Alana Hawley Purvis, Daniel Quincy Annoh, Jesse Collin and Nathan Fillion.

The Recruit is created by Alexi Hawley, while The Night Agent is created by Shawn Ryan. Catch up with the first season of The Recruit on Netflix before the action-packed second season debuts this Thursday.