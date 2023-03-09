Netflix has released a new trailer for The Night Agent, an upcoming thriller series starring Gabriel Basso and Luciane Buchanan. Based on the book of the same name by Matthew Quirk, the series is created by Timeless showrunner Shawn Ryan with MiddKid Productions.

The trailer introduces us to Peter Sutherland (Basso), an FBI agent who single-handedly saves the lives of hundreds of people during a simple train ride. Thanks to his keen eyes, Peter realizes someone planted a bomb in the train, which allows him to stop the vehicle and guide its passengers to safety just in time. Thanks to his heroic actions, Peter gets a job in the White House, where he’s tasked with manning an emergency telephone in the basement. It’s tedious work, as the phone never rings. And even if it rang, Peter’s job is just to redirect essential calls to the team who’s actually charged with solving problems.

One evening, Peter receives a call from a desperate civilian, Rose Larkin (Buchanan). Rose is being attacked by a masked killer when she calls Peter, leading the agent to rush to her home and save her. After that, Peter is tasked with protecting Rose at all costs while getting involved with a deep conspiracy surrounding people in high positions of power inside the White House itself.

Image via Netflix

The new The Night Agent trailer shows how Peter and Rose must fight for their lives as assassins follow them everywhere they go. Besides featuring thrilling action set pieces, the trailer also promises the series will feed on the audience’s paranoia, as there’s no one Peter and Rose can trust while trying to find the truth.

When Is The Night Agent Coming to Netflix?

The Night Agent cast also includes Hong Chau as the President's loyal chief of staff Dianne Farr, Sarah Desjardins as the Vice President's teenage daughter Maddie Redfield, Fola Evans-Akingbola as the diligent head of Maddie's security detail Chelsea Arrington, Eve Harlow as the unpredictable killer Ellen, Phoenix Raei as Ellen's equally murderous lover Dale, Enrique Murciano as the measured, steady leader of the Secret Service Ben Almora, and DB Woodside as returning Secret Service agent Erik Monks who looks to win back the respect he once had.

In addition to creating the series, Ryan will also serve as showrunner and executive producer. Directors for the series include Seth Gordon, Guy Ferland, Ramaa Mosley, Adam Arkin, and Millicent Shelton.

The Night Agent releases on Netflix on March 23. Check out the new trailer and the series’ synopsis below.