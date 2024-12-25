The holidays have been represented endlessly in film, mostly either through family drama or romantic encounters. The season brings forth unresolved issues and old flames that make for pretty solid entertainment. But what about friends? The people whom you consciously decide to trust and stay with through the years may also be a vital part of seasonal celebrations. This is the case in the slightly overlooked The Night Before, where Christmas takes a wild spin — but a heartwarming one nevertheless.

The Jonathan Levine-helmed film plunges into the dynamic of a friend group who reunites every Christmas Eve to have the antithesis of a silent night. The trio — comprised of Ethan (Joseph Gordon-Levitt), Chris (Anthony Mackie), and Isaac (Seth Rogen) — start this tradition following the death of Ethan’s parents on a fateful December several years before. This antecedent sets the bittersweet tone of the movie, in which they have decided this will be their last party-filled Christmas Eve. The night is full of tensions and revelations that end up tightening their bond — turning The Night Before into an instant R-rated Christmas classic for bros.

‘The Night Before’ Puts a Spin on a New York Christmas

Image via Sony Pictures

The Night Before quickly establishes the magic of New York at Christmastime can also be shared with your best buds. Framing the start of the night at the Rockefeller Center Christmas tree states the location is not only reserved for sweethearts or a mother reuniting with her lost son, but also your closest friends. Hopping from FAO Schwarz to a Chinese restaurant, to a karaoke bar, and even to midnight mass (with a few stops along the way to buy weed), the trio dashes through the city that never sleeps.

Some years after their tradition started, Ethan, Chris, and Isaac learned about the existence of an exclusive and secret Christmas party called the Nutcracker Ball. To end their last Christmas Eve together with a bang, Ethan manages to get them invitations to the mythical event. The Nutcracker Ball is a celebration of epic proportions, where people who either don’t have a family or simply don’t want to spend the holidays with them are able to party it out. And though the three of them do have loved ones, they still decide to stick together for this last ride. But the night doesn’t go without its setbacks.

‘The Night Before’ Puts Friendship to the Test

Close

In The Night Before, everything that can go wrong, does go wrong. While the three pals started this tradition at a young age, 14 years later they have grown into different people who have problems of their own. Chris is now a professional football player, whose rising fame is mostly due to his steroid use. Isaac is now married to Betsy (Jillian Bell), with both out of their minds due to her pregnancy. Lastly, Ethan has been in a permanent rut that sabotaged his professional life and made him derail his relationship with Diana (Lizzy Caplan).

Their individual dilemmas are heightened by the pressure of Ethan wanting the night to be a perfect sendoff. It all implodes with a drug-fueled Isaac accepting he’s scared of being a bad parent, Chris admitting he’s cheated his way to the top, and Ethan proposing to Diana in front of the whole Nutcracker Ball —oh, and Miley Cyrus! Chris and Isaac’s realization that they’re just as lost as Ethan brings them down from off their high horses. No matter how much they’ve grown, they will always be the misfits that were brought together by Ethan’s tragedy. Only by confronting this truth, with a little nudge from Mr. Green (Michael Shannon), their dealer and guardian angel, can they finally move on together.

Being friends with someone for such a long time isn’t easy. Seeing, accepting, and dealing with all the angles a person has, with their qualities and flaws, will very certainly involve conflict. The Night Before forces these bros to face this fact and pushes them to have difficult conversations, because there’s a thin line between support and the enabling of toxic behaviors. Successfully surviving their anti-silent night, the tradition evolves — and they also get to party like there’s no tomorrow.

The Night Before is available to rent on Prime Video in the U.S.