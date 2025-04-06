While horror is filled with dozens of great subgenres, few are as beloved as 'Zombie Apocalypse.' These are the films that pit their main characters against endless hordes of undead, flesh-eating monsters. It's a concept that has been played out countless times before, making it difficult for one blood-soaked feature to stand out from the cannibalistic masses— but Dominique Rocher's The Night Eats the World manages to do just that. In a subgenre built on moaning mouths tearing people apart, this film strikes a more subtle kind of fear. The Night Eats the World gives us a unique zombie and digs into the heart of this concept. It questions what it would be like to try and escape these creatures and the horrors of trying to survive in this suddenly terrifying world. Through its heartwrenching protagonist and the terrors he's forced to confront, it reveals the true monster that people in this twisted scenario would have to face: loneliness.

Silence Is Deadly in ‘The Night Eats the World’

While it eventually becomes a masterclass in shirking conventions, The Night Eats the World initially appears like your typical zombie horror movie. It follows Sam (Anders Danielsen Lie), a lovelorn musician in Paris who simply wants a box of tapes that his ex-girlfriend refuses to give back. He eventually goes to her apartment, interrupting her party (and receiving a massive cold shoulder) before finally finding the lost tunes in her office, passing out after the discovery to avoid another awkward interaction. He wakes up the next day to a silent loft — only to discover that the city has become an undead metropolis overnight.

Sam (and the audience) are shocked to learn that he'd slept through the end of the world and that everyone in the apartment building had become flesh-hungry monsters. Luckily, the lyricist thinks quickly, pushing all the zombies out and eventually barricading himself inside. The early parts of The Night Eats the World are a lesson in efficiency as Sam clears out the building to create a zombie-free safe haven — which is when the true terrors begin. The Night Eats the World immediately sets itself apart by not predicating every plot point on some grotesque zombie attack or jaw-dropping scene of bloodshed. In fact, some horror fans may be disappointed at how little gore we see; aside from one heartbreaking moment early on when a desperate family is overrun, by the film's midpoint, these creatures are more of a background element as we focus on Sam's journey to safeguard the apartment building.

Yet that makes their few moments of bloodshed more impactful, especially when combined with this strain of the undead's unique quirk: they are completely silent. While most zombie attacks in scary movies are paired with a sickening sound design of moans and growls, The Night Eats the World's central creatures stalk their prey completely silent, with only the sound of their running feet accompanying them as they swarm victims. It's a unique element that will eat away at viewers more than any loud noise ever could, not only adding to these zombies' creepiness but providing an ingenious metaphor for the endless solitude that begins to tear Sam apart as the film goes on.

This French Apocalypse Is the Creepiest You’ll Ever See

Image via Haut et Court

While most zombie movies follow some ragtag hero as they survive the apocalypse, few grant their protagonist safety as quickly as The Night Eats the World does with Sam. By the film's halfway point, the man has created a miniature utopia that any other survivor would (literally) kill for. This gives the story a platform to dissect one of its core ideas: what is the difference between living, and simply surviving? Many zombie films are so focused on action and bloodshed that they fail to question the emotional implications having to survive in this kind of hellscape would have on an individual.

Many titles show how people would cope, but by turning the average person into a bloodthirsty maniac worse than any zombie ever could be. It's a tendency toward volatile action that has long plagued this genre. While enjoyable to watch, this robs viewers of a serious interrogation of what it would mean for someone to finally achieve the safety they wanted only to discover the endless horrors that survival can entail. It's a question that The Night Eats the World brings to the forefront as we see Sam receive everything a survivor could dream of, only to realize it's not worth it if he's the only one around to enjoy it.