Searchlight Pictures announced that The Night House is coming to Digital and Blu-ray this October, just in time for Halloween. Directed by David Bruckner (The Ritual), The Night House home video releases will also include a new behind-the-scenes featurette that will explore the mind-bending psychological horror from inception to production.

The Night House follows the grieving widow Beth (Rebecca Hall) while she deals with the recent death of her husband, who decided to end his own life with no previous warning. While Beth investigates the past of her husband’s life, in hopes of figuring out why he killed himself, Beth encounters a house that’s the exact opposite of her own home, where a woman who’s an exact copy of Beth lives. The Digital, Blu-ray, and DVD releases include one bonus feature, a documentary called "What Happens at the Lake House" that will explore both the mind-bending set and Hall’s stunning performance, as the behind-the-scenes featurette reveals how the movie came to be.

The Night House is written by Luke Piotrowski and Ben Collins. The duo is also credited as future writers for the Hellraiser movie reboot, which Bruckner is also set to direct. The cast of The Night House also includes Sarah Goldberg (Barry, Elementary), Stacy Martin (Nymphomaniac: Vol. I), Vondie Curtis Hall, and Evan Jonigkeit.

The Night House will be released on Digital on October 5 and on Blu-ray on October 19.

Here’s The Night House official synopsis:

Reeling from the unexpected death of her husband, Beth is left alone in the lakeside home he built for her. She tries as best she can to keep it together – but then nightmares come. Disturbing visions of a presence in the house calling to her, beckoning her with a ghostly allure. Against the advice of her friends, she begins digging into her husband’s belongings, yearning for answers. What she finds are secrets both strange and disturbing – a mystery she’s determined to unravel.

