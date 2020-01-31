Rebecca Hall and ‘The Night House’ Filmmakers on What’s Scarier: Ghosts Existing or Not

–

The Night House is quite the chiller all on its own, but while introducing the film at its world premiere at the Sundance Film Festival, writer-director David Bruckner posed a question that I was shocked I never considered before; what’s scarier – the possibility that ghosts exist or the realization that they don’t at all? Keeping that in mind while watching the film made the whole experience especially unnerving, and it’s proving to be a thought I can’t quite shake, even days after seeing the movie.

Rebecca Hall is downright phenomenal in the film playing Beth, a teacher whose husband suddenly takes his own life. While grieving his loss, she finds herself plagued by nightmares that feel very real, but she can’t find any evidence of in the morning. Desperate to figure out what’s going on and what drove her husband to end his life, Beth sets out to do some digging and the answers she uncovers are deeply unsettling.

The Night House was one of the bigger winners at Sundance 2020 with Searchlight Pictures nabbing the worldwide distribution rights to the film. While you wait for them to set a release date, how about learning a little more about the movie straight from the filmmakers themselves? Bruckner, Hall and co-stars Evan Jonigkeit and Stacy Martin took the time to swing by the Collider Studio at the Kia Supper Suite in Park City to talk about making the film, why this was the strangest experience they’ve ever had and where they fall on that big question; what’s scarier – confirmation that ghosts exists or that they don’t at all? Check out the video at the top of this article for the full conversation and click here for my review of the film.

