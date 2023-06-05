“To set an evil empire ablaze, one has to light a fire. But what if the fire burns me down with it?” says Aditya Roy Kapur’s Shaan Sengupta in the trailer for the second part of Disney+ Hotstar’s Indian adaptation of The Night Manager. In part two, which, to be clear, isn't Season Two, the secret agent Shaan will further cement his relationship with the notorious arms dealer Shelly Rungta (Anil Kapoor), after successfully infiltrating his inner circle in part one. The Night Manager is based on the acclaimed 2016 British series starring Tom Hiddleston and Hugh Laurie, which in turn was adapted from John le Carré’s 1993 spy novel.

In the new trailer, Shelly, described as “the most dangerous man in the world,” welcomes Shaan into his “family” after being impressed with Shaan's track record of evading authorities. In part one, Shaan won Shelly’s trust by successfully exploiting his only vulnerability and “rescuing” his son in a staged kidnapping. Shaan, a former Navy officer who’d switched careers to the hospitality industry after witnessing the murder of a child bride, was recruited to bring Shelly to justice by his handler, played by Tillotama Shome. The character was played by Olivia Colman in the original series.

As Shaan collects intelligence on Shelly, he begins attracting suspicion. We also get a glimpse of his evolving romance with Shelly’s girlfriend, played by Sobhita Dhulipala. Her personal arc was only teased in part one, and we should get a resolution in the new batch of episodes. The two-minute trailer ends with Shelly making a veiled threat to Shaan, who finds himself cornered in the arms dealer's unfamiliar (and dangerous) world. “There’s a mole among us,” Shelly says menacingly. “Is it you, Shaan?”

Image via Disney+/Hotstar

Kapoor, one of the most well-respected Bollywood stars of his generation, was clearly having a ball playing the mostly irredeemable character in Part one. The role marks a bit of a departure for Kapoor, who is best known for playing genial heroes in Hindi movies, although Western audiences that watched him in Slumdog Millionaire and Mission: Impossible — Ghost Protocol would have a different perspective. On the heels of part one's release, Kapoor spoke to Collider about finding the humanity in his character. In his own words:

“What he's doing is not right, morally not right. And then how do I make it relatable? How do I make it engaging? How do I make it exciting, interesting for me to perform and for the people to watch it and still feel entertained? So that's what I have tried to do in this show.”

Expect The Night Manager To Return

Roy Kapur broke out with the hit musical drama Aashiqui 2 a decade ago, but has struggled to establish himself as a leading man in Bollywood. The Night Manager could arguably be his most prominent project in a long time. Part one of the series premiered in February with four episodes, and a proper second season could also on the cards, as reported by Deadline. In the wake of the Indian adaptation’s debut, it was announced that the original British series would also get an off-book second season, with filming scheduled to start later this year. Part two of the Indian series will land on Disney+ Hotstar on June 30. The show is created and co-directed by Sandeep Modi, and also stars Saswata Chatterjee and Ravi Behl. You can watch the trailer here, and stay tuned to Collider for more updates.