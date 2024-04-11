The Big Picture Tom Hiddleston to lead two new seasons of The Night Manager for BBC and Amazon.

Second season to take place 8 years after original finale, beyond le Carré's book.

David Farr returning to write, producers promise new season is an "irresistible vision."

Tom Hiddleston fans gear up to go back to the night shift as BBC and Amazon have ordered two new seasons of The Night Manager. The Loki actor will once again the lead the series which will pick up the pieces years after the original series ended. Hugh Laurie has boarded the project as an executive producer, while its uncertain whether he’ll reviving his iconic role. Original scribe David Farr returns as writer with Stephen Garrett as showrunner and Georgi Banks-Davies as the director.

Set eight years after the explosive finale of the original series the second season will pick up with Jonathan Pine (Hiddleston) eight years after the events of the original series. Much will change as the series aims to go beyond the original book by the celebrated British writer by John le Carré. While the plot details are kept tightly under wraps the new season will begin filming later this year.

'The Night Manager' Season 2 has “Irresistible Vision” Behind It

While le Carré’s works have inspired some great spy thrillers, it’ll be fascinating to see how the team approaches the material that furthers his work. The British writer’s sons Simon Cornwell and Stephen Cornwell will be producing the series under their, The Ink Factory banner. In a statement the duo praise the first season that proved “a landmark moment for the golden era of television – uniting on-screen and behind-the-camera talent at the top of their game – and an audience reception which was beyond our wildest imagining.”

They also admitted that the decision to go beyond the original material wasn’t taken lightly. They added: “Revisiting the story of Pine also means going beyond the events of John le Carré’s original work: that is a decision we have not taken lightly, but his compelling characters and the vision David has for their next chapter were irresistible.” Farr who is returning for the series, did a magnificent job with the first season that always left fans wanting more, along with the series he’s also known for fan favorites like The Ones Below, Hanna, Electric Dreams and more.

Hiddleston shared his excitement in a statement, “The first series of The Night Manager was one of the most creatively fulfilling projects I have ever worked on. The depth, range and complexity of Jonathan Pine was, and remains, a thrilling prospect.” Season 1 of the series was a raging success garnering millions of fans around the world. The series also starred Olivia Colman and Elizabeth Debicki won multiple BAFTAs, Emmys and Golden Globes including best actor for Hiddleston.

No further details are revealed about the project. Stay tuned to Collider for future updates.