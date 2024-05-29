The Big Picture Diego Calva joins The Night Manager Season 2 alongside Tom Hiddleston and Camila Morrone.

Calva's character details are under wraps for now, adding to the mystery of the long-awaited season.

The series aims to maintain its charm from the first season with original creator David Farr returning.

After it was just announced earlier in the day that Daisy Jones & The Six star Camila Morrone had joined the cast of The Night Manager, the series has added another bona fide star to its ensemble. A new report from Deadline reveals that Diego Calva (Babylon) has joined Morrone and Tom Hiddleston and will play a large role in The Night Manager Season 2. Similar to Morrone, details about Calva's character are being kept under wraps, and it's unclear if he is a recast of an existing role or if he will be playing an entirely new character.

Although two-thirds of the cast for The Night Manager Season 2 have been new additions, fans can rest easy knowing the series still aims to keep all the charm from its first season in 2016. Original creator David Farr is returning as the scribe, and Georgi Banks-Davies, who previously won a BAFTA for her work directing the drama series I Hate Suzie, will direct. For those who missed out on the premiere eight years ago and haven't watched since, The Night Manager follows Jonathan Pine (Hiddleston), a luxury hotel manager who becomes involved in the inner circle of a crime syndicate. Alongside Hiddleston, other stars for Season 1 include Elizabeth Debicki — who will not return in Season 2 — and Olivia Colman, whose Season 2 status is unknown at this time.

‘The Night Manager’ Season 2 Gets a Winner in Diego Calva

Image via Paramount

In addition to character details, general plot details are also being kept under wraps, but The Night Manager Season 2 is assembling an impressive cast. Calva is best known for his role in Babylon, the showbiz drama starring Margot Robbie and Brad Pitt from writer/director Damien Chazelle, but he has made a name for himself in other projects since his feature acting debut came just a few years ago. He also starred in the Bird Box spin-off Barcelona, which failed to reach highs like the 2018 original starring Sandra Bullock.

Calva also played a small role in the Scoot McNairy-led Narcos: Mexico, appearing in six episodes over the course of three years. In addition to acting, Calva also has experience working as a first assistant director and helping out on a camera crew, valuable knowledge for someone 32 years old. While not yet a household name, Calva has still solidified his status as a formidable performer, and his role in The Night Manager Season 2 might just be the breakout fans are waiting for.

The Night Manager Season 2 is expected to begin production later this year and release in 2025. Stay tuned to Collider for future updates. In the meantime, you can watch Season 1 on Prime Video.

Watch on Prime Video