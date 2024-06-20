The Big Picture Olivia Colman will reprise her role as Angela Burr in The Night Manager Season 2.

One of the most anticipated series comebacks of 2025 just got the update long-time fans have been waiting for. A new report from Variety revealed that Olivia Colman will reprise her role as intelligence officer Angela Burr in The Night Manager Season 2. Colman was nominated for an Emmy for her performance in Season 1 in what turned out to be the first of four nominations thus far in her career, one of which led to a win for her role as Queen Elizabeth in The Crown. Colman has also been nominated for three Oscars following her role in The Night Manager Season 1 for her performances in The Favorite, The Father, and The Lost Daughter, securing a win for 2019's The Favorite. In addition to Colman reprising her role, Alistair Petrie (Sex Education) is back as Alexander Langborne, Douglas Hodge (Joker) will return as Rex Mayhew, with Michael Nardone (Rome) reprising his role as Frisky and Noah Jupe (A Quiet Place) back as Danny Roper, who will reportedly go by Daniel in Season 2 and beyond.

Fans of The Night Manager rejoiced when it was announced earlier in the year that Tom Hiddleston would return for not one, but two more seasons of the hit spy thriller series, which aired its Season 1 finale on May 24, 2016. Now, more than eight years later, The Night Manager Season 2 has been steadily filling out a stacked ensemble cast with Daisy Jones & The Six star Camila Morrone being the first to join the MCU veteran in the follow-up. That news was also followed by Babylon star Diego Calva joining the cast of The Night Manager Season 2, as well as Game of Thrones icon India Varma coming on board.

Olivia Colman Has Been Booked and Busy

In addition to being one of the most lovable stars in Hollywood, Colman has also proven herself to be one of the top performers in both film and television, securing Oscar and Emmy wins for roles in three or more projects on both sides of the aisle. Most recently, Colman also appeared in the Timothée Chalamet-led Wonka, which finished its theatrical run with a whopping $632 million at the worldwide box office on a budget of $125 million.

Colman also danced with the MCU in 2023, starring alongside Samuel L. Jackson and Emilia Clarke in Secret Invasion, which — despite Colman's charming and witty performance — went on to become one of the lowest-rated Marvel projects in history, landing at a 52% score from critics and 45% rating from audiences on Rotten Tomatoes. She also made a special guest appearance in Season 2 of The Bear, which is set to air its third season later this month, and even plays a recurring role opposite Joe Locke and Kit Connor in Heartstopper.

The Night Manager Season 2 is expected to be released in 2025. Stay tuned to Collider for future updates and check out the first season of The Night Manager on Prime Video.

