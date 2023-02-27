The Night Manager is back on duty. The Tom Hiddleston-led John le Carré adaptation has a second season in the works, seven years after its 2016 debut. Deadline reports that a second season of the hit miniseries is in the works, with filming set to begin later this year from a script by first-season scribe David Farr.

Like the original, the second season will be co-produced by the BBC; however, while the original was co-produced by and aired on AMC, this season is being produced for Amazon Prime Video. Hiddleston will return as hotel manager Jonathan Pine, who engaged in a deadly battle of wills with arms dealer Richard Roper (Hugh Laurie) in the first season. At the end of that series, Roper was arrested by the Egyptian authorities; this new season will open with Pine learning that Roper died two years ago, and that a new, even deadlier task awaits him. And further adventures await beyond this season; although the series has not been formally greenlit, it will apparently receive a two-season order.

In the first season, an adaptation of the late le Carré's 1993 novel of the same name, Pine falls in love with the mistress of local playboy Freddie Hamid, only for her to be murdered when she learns too much about Hamid's family and their dealings with Roper. Several years later, Pine is recruited by British intelligence officer (Olivia Colman) to get revenge on Roper. Pine infiltrates Roper's inner circle and becomes involved with Roper's lover, Jed (Elizabeth Debicki) as he plays a deadly game of deception with the cunning, charismatic arms dealer. The miniseries also starred Tom Hollander, David Harewood, and Tobias Menzies; it was highly-acclaimed upon its release, winning two Emmys for its direction and score and garnering Emmy nominations for Hiddleston, Laurie, and Colman. An Indian adaptation, starring Aditya Roy Kapur and Anil Kapoor, was released this year.

British actor Hiddleston gained international fame for his portrayal of the Norse trickster god Loki in Thor, a role he reprised across a number of MCU films and, eventually, in his own Disney Plus series, the second season of which will air later this year. He recently starred in the Apple TV miniseries The Essex Serpent, and can next be seen as Antarctic explorer Henry Worsley in their adaptation of the David Grann non-fiction book The White Darkness. John le Carré was the pen name of David Cornwell, a former British intelligence officer and prolific author of acclaimed spy fiction. Many of his works have been adapted for the screen, including Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy, The Tailor of Panama, The Constant Gardener, and The Russia House. The Night Manager will be produced by The Ink Factory, which is run by his sons, Simon and Stephen Cornwell.

The Night Manager will film in London and South America later this year, under the code name Steelworks. Stay tuned to Collider for future updates.