There's a lot of debate about what makes a movie a "Christmas movie." Must a film simply take place on or around Christmas? If so, we wouldn't have the yearly Die Hard debate. Is it a matter of tone? Does a "Christmas movie" have to be light-hearted and induce fuzzy feelings? Many people make a yearly tradition of watching It's A Wonderful Life, a film that might turn itself around in the end but is still quite depressing.

Meanwhile, adaptations of arguably the most famous Christmas story, A Christmas Carol, can be outright terrifying depending on how they play the ghost of Christmas Yet to Come. Is it a matter of theme then? If not outright biblical, must a Christmas film be about family or togetherness? This seems to be a more common shared trait. Christmas movies from the likes of Krampus to Hallmark's catalog seem to center on the importance of family. Though an unconventional pick itself, the 1955 noir thriller The Night of the Hunter somehow meets all the criteria.

How Is 'Night of the Hunter' A Christmas Movie?

Night of the Hunter follows the young Harper children John and Pearl as they evade the Reverend Harry Powell, a misogynistic, homicidal conman who is after the money their father stole. And though, on the surface, this sounds like the furthest thing from a Christmas narrative, especially in having an evil preacherman as its antagonist, Night of the Hunter engages with Christianity in a very interesting way. John and Pearl's escape from Powell explicitly parallels not only the tale of baby Moses' escape from death in the Old Testament, but also baby Jesus' escape from King Herod. The film is remarkably unsubtle about both these comparisons.

While Night of the Hunter highlights the ways in which Christianity is weaponized by dangerous hypocrites like Reverend Powell, it also engages with the ways it can give the vulnerable strength. Rachel Cooper — the heroic matron who takes John and Pearl in after their escape — is a far more a devout Christian than Powell. While Reverend Powell uses cherry-picked quotes from the Bible to justify slaughtering women for their money, Rachel Cooper recites tales of persecution from the Bible to keep the children calm as she fights Powell off. To her, caring for these children is a Christian act akin to helping baby Jesus escape King Herod.

What Could Be More Christmassy Than Protecting Children?

Night of the Hunter is unique in the Christmas movie landscape — it's dark, haunting, and bleak, yet glimmers with hope. It emphasizes the importance of caring for and believing children when they're in danger. And while that might not seem like a traditional Christmas narrative, in a way, Christmas itself is a holiday about protecting vulnerable children from those who would do them harm. Night of the Hunter doesn't simply end on Christmas as some cheap attempt at giving John and Pearl a happy ending, but to drive this point home.

Rachel Cooper does not only protect her children from homicidal madmen like Powell but also from the more abstract horrors of life too. When John, too poor to buy her a present, presents Rachel with an apple, she fawns over it as she would a better gift. After an entire film of being hunted for money by Powell, John and Pearl get to live with a kind woman for whom their simple companionship is enough. And if that's not a Christmas miracle, I don't know what is.

The Night of the Hunter Release Date August 26, 1955 Director Charles Laughton

