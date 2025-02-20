Liliana Cavani's The Night Porter proved to be strong medicine when it was released in 1974. Even at a time when audiences were becoming increasingly receptive to frank explorations of sex and violence, Cavani's story about a sadomasochistic love affair set against the backdrop of the Holocaust was almost too much to take. Yet the film lingered over the decades and has become a favorite of such directors as Jane Campion and Lars Von Trier. It's easy to understand why, since the film boldly goes where few others would in its examination of two desperate individuals bound together by a shared history of pain.

‘The Night Porter’ Was Highly Controversial Upon Its Release