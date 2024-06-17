The Big Picture The Nightbeast, starring Tatiana Maslany, gets a pilot order from Amazon MGM and will stream on Prime Video.

Maslany stars in She-Hulk on Disney+ as a lawyer who gains Hulk powers, managing her transformation at will.

Prime Video features hit series like The Boys and movies such as Road House and The Idea of You.

The next project for one of the Emmy-winning stars of a 2022 Marvel Studios Disney+ series has officially found its streaming home. A new report from Variety revealed that The Nightbeast, the horror comedy starring Tatiana Maslany, has received a pilot order from Amazon MGM and will stream on Prime Video. Maslany won a Television Academy Award for her work in Orphan Black in 2016, and also received nominations in 2015 and 2018. Her most recent notable role came with She-Hulk in 2022 where she plays Jennifer Walters, a lawyer who is also the cousin of Bruce Banner (Mark Ruffalo) and acquires his Hulk blood after a car accident, turning her into the 6'7" She-Hulk.

According to the official synopsis, The Nightbeast follows a young mother who is unhappy with her suburban life and has an affair with The Nightbeast, a unexpectedly sexy boogeyman in her son's closet. Unfortunately for her and her son, this thought-to-be-fictional affair begins to have consequences that bleed into the real world, creating a seductive and comedic tale. In addition to starring in the project, Maslany will also produce along with Peter Warren, Justin Levy, Fred Berger, and Brian Kavanaugh-Jones. Leah Rachel and Travis Jackson are the writer/creator duo, and Kristen Campo (See) will direct while also producing.

What Are the Best Projects To Stream on Prime Video?

Close

While perhaps not the biggest streaming service by the numbers, Prime Video has accrued some smash hits that have received worldwide acclaim. The most popular project on the platform currently is The Boys, the Antony Starr and Karl Urban-led superhero series which paints superpowered figures more as commodities than heroes. Despite premiering all episodes in April, the gaming adaptation Fallout also remains atop the charts, generating love from both critics (93% score) and general audiences (89% score) on Rotten Tomatoes.

Prime's prowess doesn't stop at television, however, as the platform has several hit movies to its name in 2024. Not least of which is Road House, starring Jake Gyllenhaal and Daniela Melchior. The platform also broke records with The Idea of You, the age-gap rom com starring Nicholas Galitzine and Anne Hathaway, which premiered to all-time high viewership in its first week of streaming. Regardless of where your tastes lie, there's something to be found on Prime Video for everyone.

The Nightbeast does not yet have an official release date. Stay tuned to Collider for future updates and check out Maslany in She-Hulk, now streaming exclusively on Disney+.

WATCH ON DISNEY+