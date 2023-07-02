Consider it an early Christmas present or a treat before the trick — The Nightmare Before Christmas has finally revealed a date for its very overdue 4K UHD Blu-ray drop. Coming out just ahead of spooky season, fans can expect to add what’s being dubbed as the “ultimate collector’s edition” to their shelves on August 22. While it isn’t clear what exactly makes it the “ultimate,” the release features a two-disc set which we imagine will include some bonus material that will presumably be announced at a later date.

Putting the Pumpkin King front and center, the eye-catching case shows off Jack Skellington’s haunting smile, well-tailored suit, and batty bowtie. Behind him, a full moon rises above the pumpkin patch while his beloved ghost dog Zero takes to the sky. Complete with Dolby Atmos sound, not only will you see Henry Selick’s gorgeous stop-motion animation like you never have before but the delightful compositions of Danny Elfman are guaranteed to fill your living room.

Directed by Selick from a story penned by Tim Burton, The Nightmare Before Christmas tells the tale of Jack Skellington (Chris Sarandon and Elfman), a well-revered member of Halloweentown who, upon stepping through a portal to Christmastown, discovers that there’s more to life than ghoulish creatures and jump scares. Hoping to bring the jovial spirit to his world, Jack kidnaps Santa Claus (Ed Ivory) and steals his identity. But, not everyone is happy with the Christmas spirit as a team led by Oogie Boogie (Ken Page) has chaotically sinister plans of their own.

Who Else is in The Nightmare Before Christmas?

With Elfman crooning Jack’s songs while Sarandon handled the dialogue, the film also featured the vocal talents of Catherine O’Hara (Schitt’s Creek), William Hickey (National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation), Paul Reubens (Pee-wee’s Big Adventure), Glenn Shadix (Beetlejuice), and Frank Welker (Scooby-Doo).

Initially released in 1993, The Nightmare Before Christmas was a major departure from other animated Disney films of its time. Although its darker themes may have at first put audiences off, it would become a cult classic and draw in a dedicated fandom who will be more than thrilled to know that it’s finally landing the 4K UHD release that it’s long deserved.

Check out a trailer for The Nightmare Before Christmas below and stay tuned for more information and updates surrounding the film’s August 22 4K UHD release.