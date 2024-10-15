Over 30 years ago, the world was first treated to the sight of Jack Skellington, king of Halloween Town, posing in front of the glowing moon, with animation changing forever. Produced for a reported $18 million, the movie proved an unexpected hit for director Henry Selick and co, rising to the $50 million mark by February 1994. Now, thanks to many celebratory rereleases, the film's Box Office total has rocketed even further, with the most recent rerelease beginning October 11, 2024, taking the Halloween classic to brand-new heights.

Officially, The Nightmare Before Christmas has now reached the $90 million mark both domestically and worldwide thanks to international sales not even making 1% of the movie's total. This further cements the film as one of the biggest stop-motion successes of all time, with only Coraline - which also recently rereleased - and Aardman Animations' Chicken Run ahead of it. So, what better way to celebrate Halloween than checking out one of the season's best-loved movies as it makes its way back into theaters for another celebratory showing?

Another Tim Burton Project is Spooking to Success at the 2024 Box Office

Famously, Tim Burton did not direct The Nightmare Before Christmas, despite many believing otherwise. In fact, Burton was a co-writer and producer on the Academy Award-nominated project, which explains why his gothic stamp can still be identified. Alas, The Nightmare Before Christmas's allure at the 2024 Box Office is nothing in comparison to the return of another of Burton's characters, this time in the form of a long-awaited sequel. Beetlejuice Beetlejuice was expected to draw strong audience numbers when it first arrived in theaters, but no one could've predicted just how impressive its theatrical run would be.

Currently, and despite already having been released on VOD, Beetlejuice Beetlejuice has hit the $420 million mark worldwide, making it one of Burton's biggest ever Box Office successes. During the most recent weekend, the sequel came third in the overall rankings, even outperforming Joker: Folie à Deux, another sequel that was expected to prove even more fruitful than Beetlejuice Beetlejuice. Despite releasing much later, Joker: Folie à Deux's lackluster reviews have seen its Box Office form drop off a cliff, whereas the positive reception Beetlejuice Beetlejuice received has seen the film avoid crashing through a bridge to its Box Office death.

The Nightmare Before Christmas has hit the $90 million mark at the Box Office. Make sure to stay tuned to Collider for more Box Office updates.

