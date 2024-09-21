Halloween is almost here, and audiences know this is the perfect time to dive deep into a seasonal classic such as The Nightmare Before Christmas. The animated adventure directed by Henry Selick is gaining strong viewership numbers on Disney+, as viewers get ready to celebrate the scariest night of the year. Jack Skellington (Chris Sarandon) was tired of only getting to participate in one holiday during the entire year. His quest to take over the rest of the holidays almost changed the world, in a musical drama that captured the imagination of countless people back when it was released in theaters.

The Nightmare Before Christmas introduces Jack's world and how everything works while the people of Halloween Town prepare for the following year's celebration. Due to how close Halloween and Christmas are on the calendar, Jack decides to go after Santa Claus (Ed Ivory) as part of his evil plan. But the king of the horror genre never expected what Oogie Boogie (Ken Page) had in store for him. The characters had been rivals for a very long time, and when Oogie Boogie saw a chance to sabotage Jack's plan, he decided to keep Santa Claus for himself. Only Skellington himself would be capable of setting things right.

The voice cast of The Nightmare Before Christmas also featured Catherine O'Hara as Sally. The actress had already starred in both Beetlejuice and Home Alone by the time she portrayed the toxicologist who wanted to get away from Doctor Finklestein (William Hickey). Sally also turned out to be Jack's love interest. When it was originally released in theaters, The Nightmare Before Christmas failed to become a massive box office hit. But over the years, the story has become a beloved cult classic.

The Filmmakers Behind 'The Nightmare Before Christmas'

Close

Although Tim Burton's name can be found in the name of the movie, Henry Selick was the director behind The Nightmare Before Christmas. The filmmaker went on to work on James and the Giant Peach and Coraline. Burton also remained within the genre with titles that included Corpse Bride and Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street. The Nightmare Before Christmas was appreciated by audiences over time, which is why people are running to see it on Disney+ ahead of this year's spooky season. The Pumpkin King has the last laugh, more than twenty years after his story was depicted on the big screen.

The Nightmare Before Christmas is now streaming on Disney+. Stay tuned to Collider for more updates.

The Nightmare Before Christmas Jack Skellington, king of Halloween Town, discovers Christmas Town, but his attempts to bring Christmas to his home causes confusion. Release Date October 9, 1993 Director Henry Selick Cast Danny Elfman , Chris Sarandon , Catherine O'Hara , William Hickey , Glenn Shadix , Paul Reubens Runtime 76 Main Genre Animation Writers Tim Burton , Michael McDowell , Caroline Thompson Studio Touchstone Pictures Tagline A ghoulish tale with wicked humour & stunning animation. Website http://disney.go.com/disneyvideos/animatedfilms/nightmare/intro.html Expand

WATCH ON DISNEY+