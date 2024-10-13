Just weeks after director Henry Selick’s Coraline broke all kinds of records in its 15th anniversary re-release, the filmmaker’s breakout hit, the Halloween staple The Nightmare Before Christmas, was re-issued in 1,700 domestic theaters for no apparent reason. This latest re-release comes only a year after the movie's 30th anniversary re-issue in 2023, which itself came after another re-release in 2022, and another in 2020. The stop-motion hit made $10 million last year, which explains why Disney decided that enough time had passed for it to be presented to audiences again.

And it seems like the studio is onto something here. The Nightmare Before Christmas finished inside the top 10 domestically this weekend, grossing a healthy $2.3 million and taking its running domestic total to around $90 million. Combined with the $14 million that the movie has made in overseas markets, its cumulative global haul stands at over $100 million. Often mistakenly attributed to director Tim Burton, who served as a producer and key creative contributor on the project, The Nightmare Before Christmas debuted in 1993, and has since emerged as something of a cult classic.

Selick followed it up with two major box office bombs — James and the Giant Peach and Monkeybone. He bounced back with Coraline, which has emerged as a cult hit in its own right. The film recently delivered unprecedented success in its theatrical re-release, grossing a combined total of over $50 million worldwide. Burton himself recently delivered his second-biggest hit with Beetlejuice Beetlejuice, which has generated $420 million globally so far.

Studios Have Put Out a Steady Stream of Re-Releases this Year

The year 2024 has been uncommonly stuffed with theatrical re-releases, mainly in celebration of important anniversaries, but partially prompted by a slowdown in production owing to last year’s industry-wide strikes. Earlier this year, The Mummy and Star Wars: Episode I — The Phantom Menace celebrated their 25th anniversaries in theaters. Shrek 2 and Shaun of the Dead turned 20, Whiplash turned 10, and Alien turned 45 — all with accompanying re-releases. A host of A24’s most well-liked films, such as Hereditary, Midsommar, and Uncut Gems, were re-issued in IMAX theaters to coincide with the debut of its hit film Civil War. Meanwhile, Sony celebrated the 100th anniversary of its theatrical division by re-releasing each of the eight live-action Spider-Man films in theaters. You can watch The Nightmare Before Christmas in theaters, and stay tuned to Collider for more updates.