The Big Picture Get ready for a spooky fall season with Hot Topic's new Nightmare Before Christmas collection.

Jack Skellington's iconic journey from Halloween to Christmas continues to resonate with fans.

Enjoy the timeless stop-motion classic on Disney+.

When it comes to Disney and Halloween, there's arguably no franchise under their label as beloved as The Nightmare Before Christmas. As we’re halfway through the summer, it's not too early to start planning for the upcoming frightening fall season. If you like your holiday set up a bit more gothic and romantic rather than scary and bloody, then Hot Topic has you covered with a brand-new Nightmare Before Christmas collection.

The new set of spine-tingling apparel is headlined by Her/Our Universe, which has tons of styles for the whole family to enjoy. This includes character girls varsity jackets, Patches girls hoodies, a Jack Skellington sweater dress and a Sally Patchwork romper dress. The collection also features a graphic sweater of the residents of Halloween Town with matching jogger sweatpants sold separately, a Pumpkin King hoodie and a Jack Skellington face rhinestone girls baby t-shirt. Outside of clothes, this set also has various bags, enamel pins and other spooky novelties for die-hard Nightmare Before Christmas to sink their fangs into. This animated classic has always been Hot Topic’s go-to franchise for merchandise. It looks like that’s not going to change any time soon.

Halloween Time is Almost Here

Close

While fall is always a hardcore horror movie heavily filled with films like Halloween, Texas Chain Saw Massacre and Scream, gateway genre films for younger audiences are just as important. For the last three decades, Nightmare Before Christmas has been the center of family-friendly scares. The Tim Burton produced film’s gothic stop-motion atmosphere, rich characters and romantic themes remain timeless. That’s even before you start talking about the film’s iconic musical and song list. The reason for that is because the character of Jack Skellington is so deeply relatable.

The Pumpkin King of Halloween Town just doesn't have the same spark as he once did when it comes to celebrating the horrifically fun holiday. That’s heightened when he discovers there’s a whole other world out there that’s full of snow-covered cheer and warm feelings. This causes him to want to take over Santa Claus’ place. Jack thinks this will bring new meaning to his life, but what he actually finds is something almost all of us feel when we grow up. Despite missing that nostalgic time of old, we realize, sometimes too late, that we’re right where we belong. It’s the people we care about the most that usually bring us to that sense of peace. In this case, Sally and the folks of Halloween Town remind Jack who he is in his bones. That complex journey has made Nightmare Before Christmas a multi-seasonal watch every year since 1993.

The Nightmare Before Christmas is currently streaming on Disney+. The film is also available on 4K Blu-ray. As for Hot Topic’s new collection, you can browse it in its entirety on their website.

The Nightmare Before Christmas Jack Skellington, king of Halloween Town, discovers Christmas Town, but his attempts to bring Christmas to his home causes confusion. Release Date October 9, 1993 Director Henry Selick Cast Danny Elfman , Chris Sarandon , Catherine O'Hara , William Hickey , Glenn Shadix , Paul Reubens Runtime 76 Main Genre Animation Writers Tim Burton , Michael McDowell , Caroline Thompson Studio Touchstone Pictures Tagline A ghoulish tale with wicked humour & stunning animation. Website http://disney.go.com/disneyvideos/animatedfilms/nightmare/intro.html Expand

Watch on Disney+