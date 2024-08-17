The Big Picture LEGO releases spooky Nightmare Before Christmas set featuring iconic characters for $200.

Henry Selick directed the beloved stop-motion film, bringing Jack Skellington to life.

The Nightmare Before Christmas became a festive hit despite initial box office disappointment.

The end of the summer can only mean one thing, and that's the arrival of yet another spooky season. LEGO has just released a preview for their upcoming building set based on The Nightmare Before Christmas. The product will feature Jack Skellington (voiced by Chris Sarandon and Danny Elfman), Sally (Catherine O'Hara), the Mayor of Halloween Town (Glenn Shadix) and many other characters from the classic Disney animated story. This Halloween is about to get much more festive with the launch of a highly-anticipated LEGO construction set.

The product will begin shipments next month, and it will be available for purchase a price tag of $200 USD. The magic and horror of The Nightmare Before Christmas will be brought to collectors of all ages, as the successful story directed by Henry Selick celebrates two decades of entertaining the world with Jack's quest to become a better person. The construction set based on The Nightmare Before Christmas is wonderful gift for both fans of the movie and collectors who enjoy what the LEGO brand has to offer ahead of this year's spooky season.

The Nightmare Before Christmas followed Jack Skellington as he suffered with a severe identity crisis. After finding out that people from all over the world love Santa Claus (Ed Ivory), the scary character finds a new purpose. But as Jack attempts to deliver joy to the world, the evil Oogie Boogie (Ken Page) kidnaps Santa Claus, causing trouble for the entire world due to Jack's dangerous Christmas gifts. After a disappointing box office performance, The Nightmare Before Christmas became a beloved hit thanks to home media releases and television broadcasts of the movie.

Henry Selick's Legacy

While Tim Burton's name has always been next to the title of The Nightmare Before Christmas, the filmmaker only served as a producer and writer for the feature's characters and story. Jack Skellington's journey was actually directed by Henry Selick, who went on to work on titles such as James and the Giant Peach and Coraline. The screenplay based on Burton's concept ws written by Caroline Thompson. And now, thanks to LEGO, collectors can recreate their favorite moments from The Nightmare Before Christmas with their new building set.

You can check out the sneak peek at the LEGO construction set based on The Nightmare Before Christmas above.

The Nightmare Before Christmas Jack Skellington, king of Halloween Town, discovers Christmas Town, but his attempts to bring Christmas to his home causes confusion. Release Date October 9, 1993 Director Henry Selick Cast Danny Elfman , Chris Sarandon , Catherine O'Hara , William Hickey , Glenn Shadix , Paul Reubens Runtime 76 Main Genre Animation Writers Tim Burton , Michael McDowell , Caroline Thompson Studio Touchstone Pictures Tagline A ghoulish tale with wicked humour & stunning animation. Website http://disney.go.com/disneyvideos/animatedfilms/nightmare/intro.html Expand

