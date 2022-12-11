Let’s get this settled right away. There isn’t and cannot be an ultimate holiday movie list unless it has and begins with The Nightmare Before Christmas. This 90s dark fantasy film is a fine balance of dark and cute, with the Halloween spook paving the way for the holiday mood. Also known as Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas, this stop-motion animated musical is considered a classic holiday movie and the perfect movie to watch towards the end of fall and the beginning of winter. The story of The Nightmare Before Christmas follows Jack Skellington, the Pumpkin King and hero of Halloween Town, who accidentally discovers Christmas Town and devises a plan to take over the holiday.

The voice cast of the movie includes Chris Sarandon, Catherine O’Hara, William Hickey, Ken Page, Paul Reubens, Glenn Shadix, and Ed Ivory in various roles. The film is directed by Henry Selick (Coraline) in his feature directorial debut and is based on the story and characters conceived and created by Tim Burton in a poem in 1982. Burton was also one of the producers of the film, and it’s fair to say that this film somewhat set a tone for his future animation feature films.

On its release, The Nightmare Before Christmas became a hit and gained both critical acclaim and commercial success; so much so, that there are toys, games, books, comics, and manga made after it, turning it into a sprawling franchise. The movie was praised for its animation technique using stop-motion, as well as its characters and story. But its popularity rode a lot (at that time and even now) on its background score and songs, which were composed by the legendary Danny Elfman, who also sang the playback for Jack Skellington’s character. The movie was also the first animated film to get nominated at the Academy Awards for Best Visual Effects, and won the Saturn Award for Best Fantasy Film, and Elfman was also awarded for Best Music.

Over the years, The Nightmare Before Christmas has become a Christmas classic and a must-watch for the holiday season. It spans multiple genres within a single story, from comedy to fantasy, romance, and adventures, making it appealing to all kinds of audiences. And therefore, you cannot have a holly jolly Christmas without a little involvement from the Pumpkin King. So here's how you can watch this holiday classic.

When Was The Nightmare Before Christmas Released?

Image via Disney

The Nightmare Before Christmas premiered at the New York Film Festival on October 9, 1993, followed by a limited release on October 13, and a wide release on October 29, 1993, making it a proper Halloween movie. Years later, Walt Disney Pictures re-released the movie with Disney Digital 3D on October 20, 2006. More recently, in October 2020, The Nightmare Before Christmas was released again in some theaters and, despite the pandemic restrictions, managed to gross $1.323 million at the box office.

Is The Nightmare Before Christmas Available on Streaming?

The Nightmare Before Christmas is available for streaming online exclusively on Disney+. If you haven’t had a chance to watch this classic then, you can catch up on it right away, before it’s already Christmas! Disney+ is available on a subscription basis starting with a basic plan of $7.99 per month. You can also get a bundle of Disney+ on Hulu and watch the movie. You can also rent The Nightmare Before Christmas from most online video stores.

Watch on DIsney+

Is The Nightmare Before Christmas Available on DVD and Blu-ray?

The first ever home video release of The Nightmare Before Christmas happened in 1994, when Touchstone Home Video released the film on VHS, followed by a DVD release in 1997. A special edition DVD was released in 2000 with an additional audio commentary by Henry Selick and cinematographer Pete Kozachik, along with the movie’s concept art, storyboard, its making, and some deleted scenes. The DVD also had Burton’s two other animated films, Frankenweenie and Vincent. In 2008, a digitally mastered, “collector’s edition” Blu-ray was released for the first time with the same special features. For the film’s 25th anniversary, Disney released a single-disc, singalong version of the film in 2018, and later on Disney+ streaming in 2022. You can order the 2008 Blu-ray edition with the following link:

Order on Amazon

What Is The Nightmare Before Christmas About?

The Nightmare Before Christmas is essentially a story about discovering Christmas cheer, which is ironic because the plot revolves around a spooky and kooky Halloween town and its residents. Here, Jack Skellington, a skeletal figure, is loved and admired as the Pumpkin King, who leads the town in organizing the most frightful Halloween every year. On one such Halloween night, after a successful fear fest, Jack isn’t happy as he should be. He’s tired and bored with the same routine year after year and seeks something new and refreshing for the next year. Wandering alone in the woods, Jack stumbles upon a hidden passageway to Christmas Town, a magical land of snow, colors, lights, and cheer, all of which were alien to him. When he learns more about this festival, he devises a mischievous scheme to take over Christmas and make it Halloween Town’s next annual project. To find out what happens next, you'll just have to watch the movie.

Other Dark Christmas Movies by Tim Burton You Can Watch Right Now

Image via Disney

Tim Burton is known for his signature style of whimsical, fantastical, and peculiar portrayals of his characters and their narratives, which makes his works truly memorable. Before producing The Nightmare Before Christmas, Burton directed two other dark fantasy films that were set around the holiday season or had a wintry touch to them. And thus, these three consecutive films have become a popular Christmas trilogy, despite the fact that each of the films is completely different in style and composition. This holiday, how about exploring the grey-toned worlds of the groundbreaking filmmaker?

Edward Scissorhands: This Johnny Depp and Winona Ryder starrer is not technically a holiday film, but it does leave a heartfelt message and is set around Christmastime, so, you’ll get all the holiday feels. The fantasy romance story follows the titular character, an artificial humanoid who has scissor blades instead of fingers, who is adopted by a family, and how he falls in love with their daughter. Edward Scissorhands is directed and produced by Burton, based on the story that he wrote along with Caroline Thompson.

Watch on Disney+

Batman Returns: As you've probably guessed, this 1992 film is a sequel to the 1989 film Batman, also directed by Burton, and is considered his best holiday season movie (not including The Nightmare Before Christmas) featuring Michael Keaton as Batman, Michelle Pfeiffer as Catwoman, and Danny DeVito as the Penguin. For fans of classic Batman movies, this is one of those films that ages gracefully and grows on you with time. Although set in the dim and shadowy backdrop of Gotham, the film is peppered with the season’s mood, in its snowy cityscape and festive elements. The plot follows Batman on a mission to stop wealthy businessman Max Shreck and the criminal Penguin, who are teaming up to take over Gotham City during the holiday season.

Watch on HBO Max