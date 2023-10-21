The Big Picture The Exorcist and The Ninth Configuration share a deep belief in the existence of evil and the importance of faith in the face of suffering.

What has (and always will) distinguished The Exorcist from not only lesser films but also from other great horror classics is the fact that the author of the original novel, William Peter Blatty, truly believes. He believes not only that exorcism is a fact, but that there is great evil — and also great good. Blatty has always set his films and novels in the realms of the spiritual and philosophical, the natures of good and evil. Despite the transgressive and disturbing things that happen in The Exorcist, there is never a point at which any of the film's protagonists despair. This push and pull between faith and despair is just as evident in Blatty's self-proclaimed spiritual sequel to the 1973 classic, The Ninth Configuration (an adaptation of Blatty's 1978 novel of the same name). Following up what is largely considered the greatest religious horror film of all time is no easy task, but there is a good case to be made that Blatty was successful in creating something worthy of being called a spiritual sequel to The Exorcist.

The Ninth Configuration, which saw Blatty in his directorial debut, is a trippy, contemplative, and often absurd look at faith in the modern world. It comes from a place of deep sincerity. Let it be known that nobody but Blatty could have made The Ninth Configuration, as it contains just as much, if not more of his creative DNA than The Exorcist, which he wrote the script for but did not direct. Watching the two films back to back makes it clear that they are indeed companion pieces that share not only similar themes, but also a tone that is at once reverent and somber, yet also not afraid to get messy with the many contradictions that come with living a life of faith.

What Is 'The Ninth Configuration' About?

After The Exorcist became a hit, Blatty reworked his 1966 novel titled Twinkle, Twinkle, "Killer" Kane! and turned it into 1978's The Ninth Configuration, which is part of what Blatty has deemed his "Trilogy of Faith". It is the middle installment, nestled comfortably between The Exorcist and The Exorcist III (which came out a decade after The Ninth Configuration and is Blatty's only other directorial effort). The Ninth Configuration tells the story of a mental institution for Vietnam veterans. The entire story takes place in a beautiful yet extremely spooky castle located in the Pacific Northwest where the patients are being treated for their various trauma-induced issues. Many of them have schizophrenia or personality disorders. Colonel Hudson Kane, played by the prolific Stacy Keach, arrives to oversee the operation and is given special trouble by Billy Cutshaw (Scott Wilson), an astronaut who suffered a mental breakdown following a failed Moon-bound launch.

The film's first half is (seemingly) deliberately disorienting in structure. It takes quite a while to really grasp what the movie is going for, as the haunting and stripped-down cinematography is in stark contrast to the farcical goings-on of the patients. Kane seems largely unaffected by the patients' antics yet deeply concerned about their well-being and healing processes. The film only truly comes together in the last act which goes to much darker and psychologically potent places. When The Ninth Configuration finally comes together in the end, it wraps up in a surprisingly satisfying way that will likely provide the viewer with much food for thought. There is one brief scene at the end whose absence would have left the movie more open-ended and possibly provided more room for conversation regarding the film's challenging material. Nevertheless, The Ninth Configuration is the kind of thought-provoking film that is hard to come by in the horror genre.

How Does 'The Ninth Configuration' Connect to 'The Exorcist'?

On the surface, there are many obvious parallels to be made between The Exorcist and The Ninth Configuration, the obvious of which is the topic of finding God, or even of finding sheer goodness in a world that is so clearly unjust. The inability to cope with pointless suffering and seemingly unending evil is something that anyone can relate to, regardless of one's belief in a higher power. The Exorcist tackles this subject elegantly, using the narrative to propel the conversation. The Ninth Configuration has the same questions on its mind, but instead makes the conversation the narrative (while also telling a tragicomedy about mental illness to perplexing but unique and fascinating results). The degree to which The Ninth Configuration's method of exploring the problem of evil and God's apparent silence will undeniably vary by the viewer. The Exorcist is very straightforward in its execution: Regan, pure childhood innocence personified, has been overtaken and perverted by an entity that is interested in nothing but corruption. As Father Merrin says in the film, "The point is to make us despair. To see ourselves as... animal and ugly. To make us reject the possibility that God could love us."

Evil in The Ninth Configuration is much more nebulous, which is appropriate for a film that often seems conflicted about its own genre in the most fascinating way. Evil cannot be pinned down or isolated the way that it can be in The Exorcist. There is no villain, there is only suffering; endless, meaningless suffering. Pazuzu does not reveal himself to be the main antagonist, and there is no Father Merrin or Father Karras to sacrifice themselves as lambs on behalf of the sinless. Instead, our protagonists in The Ninth Configuration are a delusional astronaut and a well-meaning, good-hearted colonel whose own past reveals a pattern of proliferating violence which the film seems to be suggesting is an inescapable fate for all of us.

'The Ninth Configuration' Continues the Questions Posed by 'The Exorcist'

Where The Ninth Configuration succeeds in continuing the conversation so masterfully begun by The Exorcist is that it sees the unresolvable nature of the question while also refusing to despair. It recognizes that the same evil represented by Pazuzu in The Exorcist also exists on some level in everybody, but calls the viewer to tap into their own faith — be it in a God or in the inherent goodness of every individual — to snuff out despair. Whereas The Exorcist sees Blatty primarily identifying with the character of Father Karras, The Ninth Configuration sees reality through the lens of two men, both delusional, both lost in a sea of doubt and suffering, only to pull each other out for the sake of the other. The sacrifice at the end of The Ninth Configuration is to see that a schizophrenic astronaut going through a crisis of faith is just as worthy of sacrificing one's life for as a pure and innocent 12-year-old girl possessed by a demon. That's a thematic resolution that is hard to come by in sequels, and The Ninth Configuration might be one of the unlikeliest yet effective sequels as a result.