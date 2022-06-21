'The No-Show' will follow three women who discover they are dating the same man after being stood up by him on Valentine’s Day.

Bad Wolf, the producer behind His Dark Materials and Industry, now has the media rights to The No-Show, a novel by popular British author Beth O’Leary, who is also known for writing Paramount+’s Flatshare, Deadline reports.

O’Leary’s The No-Show tells the story of three women who find they have more in common than they know. What is their commonality? They’ve all been seeing the same man and stood up by him on Valentine’s Day of all days. Jane – a soft-spoken and empathetic charity shop volunteer, Miranda – a boyish tree surgeon, and Siobhan – a life coach who needs some life advice of her own, have all found themselves in quite the situation. But will they figure it all out before their hearts are broken?

Another O’Leary novel adaptation, Flatshare, is currently being adapted by writer Rose Lewenstein for Paramount+. Another unorthodox love story, it involves two flatmates, Tiffy and Leon, who share a flat after Tiffy has a rough breakup and needs somewhere to live. Due to their schedules, they never actually meet each other and communicate through written notes left for each other about mundane things like garbage day, but somehow, it leads to love between the two. The novel is in fact a strange romantic comedy take on the old saying ‘opposites attract.'

It was also reported that Bad Wolf is also attempting to green-light the project on an international network, which O’Leary is expected to serve as executive producer.

Bad Wolf Co-Founder, Jane Tranter, shared comments with Deadline about the upcoming adaptation, stating that “The No-Show is a story that warms and breaks the heart in equal measure,” and complimented O’Leary’s writing, adding “Beth’s unique tone of voice and talent for weaving surprising, thoughtful stories makes this book perfect for a TV adaptation.”

The No-Show is a new approach to the creativity usually produced by Bad Wolf, but it’s a welcome one. Sony acquired Bad Wolf at the end of last year and has acquired productions such as the above-mentioned media, His Dark Materials, and HBO’s Industry, but other projects as well, like A Discovery of Witches and Doctor Who.

Bad Wolf also has announced plans to adapt Bernard Corwell’s Warlord Chronicles to screen, with Peaky Blinders director, Otto Bathurst, helming the project.

It appears that The No-Show media rights have landed in good hands, with O'Leary commenting that Bad Wolf was “passionate and creative.” It will surely turn out to be an adaptation worthwhile.

No word yet on when The No Show is set to the the small screen but stay tuned Collider for updates on the project.