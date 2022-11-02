Make yourself a cup of hot cocoa, put on some Mariah Carey, and go ahead and put up that Christmas tree because the holiday season is officially here. And to ring in the season, Netflix has just released some new first-look pictures from their upcoming Christmas movie The Noel Diary, which is set to be released on Thanksgiving Day, November 24, 2022.

The Noel Diary will tell the story of best-selling author Jake, played by Justin Hartley, who returns home for Christmas in order to settle his estranged mom's estate. However, when he finds a secret diary that might hold secrets and insights into his own past, he will embark on a mission of his own. Accompanying him is Rachel, played by Barrett Doss, a young woman with a mission of her own whose own life may be impacted by the secrets revealed in the diary. Together, the pair will go on a journey to confront their pasts and discover a future that is not at all what they expected.

The new images give us a glimpse into some Christmas magic ahead. One of the images show Jake and Rachel driving in a snow-covered car, with a canine pal hanging out in the backseat. Rachel looks lovingly at Jake as he looks ahead. Other images show Jake and Rachel on their own, with Rachel and Jake each shown standing alone in the snow. The newly released set of images also spotlight other cast members.

Joining Hartley and Doss in the cast are Essence Atkins, James Remar, and Bonnie Bedelia who starred in the seminal Christmas movie (yes Christmas movie) Die Hard. The film is directed by Charles Shyer, a legend in the romantic comedy genre who has previously worked on such films as Father of the Bride with his ex-wife Nancy Myers. In addition to directing the film, Shyer also co-wrote the film with Rebecca Connor and David Golden. The film is based on a novel of the same name by Richard Paul Evans.

The Noel Diary is produced by Timothy O. Johnson, Stephanie Slack, and Margret H. Huddleston. The film is executive produced by Hartley, Norman Stephens, and Andrew Gernhard. The film is one of Netflix's upcoming holiday season film releases. The Noel Diary will be available to stream on Netflix starting November 24, 2022. Until then, you can check out the new first-look images for the film. Oh, and make sure to securely hang the mistletoe.

