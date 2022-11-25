Earlier this year, fans had to say their goodbyes to the Pearson family after the final season of This Is Us aired. With trials and emotional moments in every episode, the series left a vacant spot for another tearjerker to fill in the gap. Gladly, Justin Hartley's Christmas film is here, and it promises to bring all the feelings. Similar to his former role in the NBC drama, Hartley's character in The Noel Diary is a celebrity who must reflect on his past to deal with a tragic loss. Given that the holiday season is near, it is time to get cozy and sentimental with this Christmas movie. Here are all the details you need to know about watching the adaptation to the screen of The Noel Diary by Richard Paul Evans.

Image via Netflix

When Is The Noel Diary Coming Out?

Following the releases of Lindsay Lohan and Freddie Prinze Jr.'s jolly productions, Hartley's film is already available to stream as of November 24, 2022. In case you are looking for a recommendation to add to your watch list for this week, this might be the perfect dose of eventful Christmas atmosphere and an emotional ride. It is a riveting story of two people who meet amidst heartbreak, and find hope in a diary filled with the answers that they are longing for.

Where Can You Stream The Noel Diary?

Now that you know the film's release slate, it is important to know where it is available to watch. Long story short, you can find it in the Netflix catalog and nowhere else. Although a few movies this year had a short run in the movie theaters before arriving on the streaming platform (this is the case for Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery and Pinocchio), The Noel Diary came out on Netflix right away. If you don't currently have a Netflix subscription, you have a few options of plans to choose from. The most recently implemented plan is the Basic with Ads one, which costs $6.99 per month. Other plans to consider are the Basic without Ads ($9.99 per month), the Standard one ($15.49 per month), and the Premium option ($19.99 per month). The main differences between them are the number of screens that can be used to access Netflix at the same time, the video resolution, and the ability to download episodes on multiple devices.

Watch The Noel Diary Trailer Here

A successful author with fans waiting to meet him and have their books signed by him, Jake Turner (Hartley) seems to have his life under control. Yet, he is caught by surprise by a phone call letting him know that his mother passed away a week prior. After his tragic loss, Jake decides to take a pause from his hectic schedule to go back to his hometown. As he roots through his mother's belongings, a woman named Rachel (Barrett Doss) knocks on his door trying to find more information about her mother, who worked for Jake's family in the past. The two end up looking for clues that point to her mother's identity and find out that a diary could be the key to all the answers that they are looking for.

In an interview with the Associated Press, Hartley spoke about his experience shooting the film with director Charles Shyer, over the summer:

“It was in the nineties and it was muggy. And (Shyer) would just look at me and go, ‘I’m so sorry. You must be miserable.’ It was hot,” he added. “It was uncomfortable, I guess, because they kept putting coats on us, but it wasn’t miserable. It was magic. It was wonderful. To celebrate, Christmas in the summer and then also get to celebrate in the winter is kind of cool.”

More Christmas Movies to Watch Next

Image Via Netflix

Once you sit down and watch The Noel Diary, you might be in the mood for other Christmas-themed stories. Here are a few other films to add to the queue:

Falling for Christmas (2022): Lindsay Lohan returns to her rom-com roots as a socialite named Sierra, who loses her memory a few minutes after she becomes engaged to her influencer boyfriend. Unsure of her identity or her past, Sierra finds refuge at a lodge operated by the handsome single father Jake Russell (Chord Overstreet). While trying to regain her memory, the protagonist tries to help out at the lodge. What she doesn't expect is that she will not only fall in love with Jake but also fall in love with the simple things in life that aren't dictated by money or status. Falling for Christmas is also available on Netflix and you don't want to miss it.

Christmas With You (2022): Angelina (Aimee Garcia) might be a successful pop star, but her career isn't going as smoothly as it used to. To continue her record deal, the singer must come up with a holiday tune that is catchy and popular. Clearly uninspired, Angelina decides to grant a fan's Christmas wish and meet her and her father in person. A snowstorm leads the pop star to stay at their place for a while and consequently co-write a jolly song with her fan's father (Miguel, played by Freddie Prinze Jr.). Will the songwriting process unite them beyond the music? Watch Christmas With You on Netflix to find out what happens.

A Christmas Story Christmas (2022): In this sequel to the 1983 classic A Christmas Story, Ralphie (role reprised by Peter Billingsley) is looking for ways to bring back the Christmas levity after his father passes away two days before the holidays. This isn't an easy task to pull off, but Ralphie is determined to plan different activities that will keep his family engaged. From decorating Christmas trees to sledding at some adventurous spots, the protagonist witnesses a positive response towards his efforts to make the holiday season memorable. This sequel is already available on HBO Max, and it captures the same comedic timing and fun energy as its predecessor.

